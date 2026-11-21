How to Claim bet365’s Newcastle United vs Arsenal Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal have lost four of their last six visits to St James’ Park.

On Saturday, they may have to win away against Newcastle United to avoid Brighton & Hove Albion cutting their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners have kept seven clean sheets and conceded 0.5 goals per game this season.

Excluding Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton, they’ve won and kept clean sheets in each of their away fixtures this term.

That record contrasts with Newcastle’s, who have the fourth-worst home record in the Premier League.

Despite St James’ Park’s reputation, Newcastle has already suffered home defeats to Everton and Aston Villa, while the Tyneside club has also been held to 2-2 draws against Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Newcastle has the Premier League’s third-worst total xG (11.3) and fourth-worst average shots on target per game (3.4).

Given Newcastle's creative struggles, it’s likely that they’ll sit deep and attempt to frustrate Arsenal this weekend.

They’ve made more successful clearances (34) than any other team, and may attempt to utilise Bazoumana Touré and William Osula’s pace from long balls.

Newcastle will also be boosted by the return of Jacob Ramsey, who served a one-game ban after his red card against Everton.

Arsenal are likely to start former Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has scored twice in eight Premier League games since making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

However, fellow midfielder Martin Zubimendi picked up an injury while playing for Spain against England last week, while Bukayo Saka remains sidelined.

Gabriel and Ezri Konsa have partnered in defence and have played every minute of the last eight fixtures.

The duo are likely to start against Newcastle alongside Riccardo Calafiori and Jurriën Timber in defence.

bet365 offers odds of 4/7 (1.57) on Arsenal to win at St James’ Park while Newcastle can be backed at 19/4 (4.75).

bet365’s Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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