How to Claim Bet365’s Arsenal vs Manchester City Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least £5 and claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registering. Depositing between £5 and £10 unlocks Bet Credits worth three times the deposit, up to a maximum of £30. Place qualifying bets equal to the value of your qualifying deposit, capped at £10. Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Allow the qualifying bets to settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the qualifying bets have settled, Bet365 will release the Bet Credits into your account. Select ‘Use Bet Credits’ on the bet slip to use the free bets across eligible sports markets. Bet Credits expire seven days after being added, and the Bet Credits stake is not included in any returns.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal and Manchester City have become two of the defining forces in English football, but this meeting arrives with the balance of power looking rather different. Arsenal finally ended their long wait for the Premier League title in 2025/26 and enter the weekend six points clear at the summit, while City travel to the Emirates knowing defeat could leave them nine points off the pace.

Mikel Arteta’s champions have nevertheless endured a frustrating week. They surrendered a first-half lead in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle before Noni Madueke rescued a point, with Arteta admitting his side had failed to capitalise on an “exceptional” opening 45 minutes. David Raya also suffered a shoulder injury and subsequently missed Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

That European game produced another familiar story. Viktor Gyokeres put Arsenal ahead, but Dortmund fought back to draw 1-1 despite the Gunners registering 30 shots, their highest total on record in a Champions League match. Arsenal have therefore drawn successive games in which their dominance arguably warranted considerably more.

City arrive with their own set of concerns. Maresca’s side drew 2-2 with Napoli on Tuesday, extending their run to only one victory in seven matches and ten consecutive games without a clean sheet. Rayan Cherki rescued a point after Napoli twice took the lead, while Erling Haaland endured a quiet evening ahead of what he described as City’s “most difficult game of the season”.

City still possess enough individual quality to make this a difficult afternoon for Arsenal, particularly through Haaland and Cherki. However, their defensive vulnerability and uncertainty over Maresca’s best midfield combination leave the visitors as underdogs. Arsenal have their own issue to solve in front of goal, making a heavyweight fixture between the champions and their recent title rivals harder to call than the league table alone might suggest.

Bet365’s £30 Arsenal vs Manchester City Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to the deposit, capped at £10, at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method and bet restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.

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