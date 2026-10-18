bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

How to claim Bet365's Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and select 'Join' to register a new account. Complete the registration process, providing your personal details and verifying your identity where required. Deposit £10 using an eligible payment method. Claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registering your account. No bonus code is required. Place qualifying bets totalling £10 at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the qualifying bets have settled, you will receive £30 in Bet Credits. Use your Bet Credits on eligible sports markets within seven days of receiving them. Customers can also qualify for a smaller reward by depositing £5, which would unlock £15 in Bet Credits after meeting the wagering requirements.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal travel to the City Ground on Sunday hoping to extend their winning run, although their recent performances have been considerably less convincing than the results suggest.

Mikel Arteta's side required a second-half comeback to overcome Leeds United 2-1 last weekend. Riccardo Calafiori equalised before substitute Bruno Guimarães scored the winner, assisted by Declan Rice. However, Arsenal struggled for much of the opening hour, with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz particularly ineffective.

Their midweek Champions League victory over Lille followed a similar pattern. Arsenal struggled to break down Davide Ancelotti's side until Jurriën Timber opened the scoring after the hour mark. Eberechi Eze and Saka subsequently completed a 3-0 victory.

Nottingham Forest also have reasons to feel frustrated after their 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace. Dan Ndoye gave Forest an early lead, but missed opportunities and defensive mistakes allowed Palace to take control.

Manager Oliver Glasner nevertheless described Forest's opening 45 minutes as their best performance of the season, highlighting the chances his side created.

Forest's defensive concerns remain significant. Murillo and Ola Aina struggled against Palace, while goalkeeper Matz Sels endured a difficult afternoon. However, Ndoye's attacking contribution and Neco Williams' performance offered encouragement.

Glasner's managerial record against Arteta provides another interesting subplot. Across six meetings during his time at Crystal Palace, the Austrian failed to win, losing five and drawing once.

Both sides face injury concerns ahead of Sunday's clash. Arsenal will be without William Saliba, Piero Hincapié and Christos Tzolis, while Martin Zubimendi remains a major doubt after suffering an ankle injury following the Leeds victory.

Nottingham Forest have defensive problems of their own, with Nikola Milenković and Nicolò Savona ruled out through knee injuries. Striker Igor Jesus is also sidelined with a calf problem, while Neco Williams remains doubtful after an illness, potentially leaving Oliver Glasner short of options against Arsenal's attack.

Bet365's £30 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal offer - Key details

Operator offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Minimum qualifying odds 1/5 (1.20) Minimum deposit £5 (£10 to receive the full £30) Bonus code Not required Terms and conditions New customers only. Claim within 30 days of registration. Qualifying bets must equal the eligible deposit amount (capped at £10) and settle within 30 days of claiming. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Excluded bets and payment restrictions apply. Bet Credits stakes are not returned with winnings. Full terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

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