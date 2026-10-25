bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Man United vs Bournemouth

How to Claim bet365’s Manchester United vs Bournemouth Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Preview

From Manchester United’s perspective, Sunday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth is a must-win.

The Red Devils are winless in seven games for the first time since 2015 and have won just twice in their opening 11 matches this season.

After recent Champions League defeats, both Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes have made controversial comments about the club’s hierarchy.

Fernandes is expected to start against Bournemouth, while Martinez missed Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat to Como through injury.

Marcus Rashford and Ayden Heaven also missed the Champions League defeat, but may feature this weekend.

United’s injury list is already extensive; Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton are all ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Michael Carrick could be fighting to save his job, but even United's strongest available XI would face a difficult test against Bournemouth.

After losing manager Andoni Iraola to Liverpool in the summer, Bournemouth won just two of their opening eight games in all competitions this season.

However, the Cherries appear to have turned a corner; they’ve won their last three games without conceding a goal, including Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win over AC Milan.

Bournemouth’s start to the season could have been even better, however, given they rank third for xG created (12.3) and have missed more big chances (18) than any other Premier League team.

Still, Bournemouth have scored seven in their last two Premier League trips to Old Trafford and, having avoided defeat in their last five meetings with United, will feel confident about their chances this weekend.

Whether it delivers goals, more controversy or a job-saving performance from Carrick’s team, this weekend’s clash promises to be entertaining.

And despite the noise, bet365 prices United as the 23/20 (2.15) favourites. Meanwhile, Bournemouth can be backed at 9/4 (3.25).

bet365’s Man United vs Bournemouth Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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