bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal’s Champions League campaign continues with a trip to the Allianz Arena to face six-time winners, Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga club has not lost a home game in the Champions League group or league phase since a 2012/13 defeat to Manchester City.

Since then, Bayern have won 37 of 39 games at this stage of the Champions League.

Arsenal’s recent Champions League group stage record is also impressive, winning all 14 of their last fixtures.

While Bayern are top of the Bundesliga, they’ve drawn two of their opening six matches. In the Champions League, Bayern beat Bodo/Glimt 5-0 and drew 3-3 with fellow Norwegian outfit, Viking.

During that game, Michael Olise received a red card and will be suspended for the clash against the club whom he represented at youth level.

Harry Kane also represented the Gunners at youth level; the 33-year-old has scored nine times in 10 appearances this season.

This season, Arsenal have won all but one of their nine Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, but have otherwise only failed to keep a clean sheet on two other occasions this season.

However, this week, the Gunners face opposition they’ve historically struggled against; in the mid-2010s, Arsenal lost 5-1 to Bayern in three consecutive matches.

In 2024, Bayern knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League quarter-finals. Last season, Arsenal enjoyed a rare victory over Bayern in the tournament’s group phase.

This may be Arsenal’s best chance of winning at the Allianz Arena in several seasons, but they’ll be without injured trio William Saliba, Christos Tzolis, and Piero Hincapie.

Beyond the suspended Olise, Bayern may be without Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala, both of whom are working towards full fitness.

bet365 prices Arsenal at 23/10 (3.30) to secure all three points, while Bayern can be backed at 21/20 (2.05).

bet365’s Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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