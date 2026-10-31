bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Chelsea vs Man United

How to Claim Bet365’s Chelsea vs Manchester United Offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account. Complete the registration process and verify your details. Deposit between £5 and £10 using an eligible payment method within 30 days of registration. Claim the welcome offer within 30 days of opening your account. Place qualifying sports bets totalling your deposit amount, up to £10. Each qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion. Once the qualifying bets settle, you will receive Bet Credits worth 300% of your qualifying deposit, up to £30. Use your Bet Credits on eligible sports markets within seven days of their release.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Two of English football's most successful clubs meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, although neither Chelsea nor Manchester United arrive in particularly convincing form.

Chelsea face their second major domestic rival in four days, having travelled to Liverpool for their EFL Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday. Xabi Alonso's side entered that fixture after a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham, which exposed familiar problems in their defensive organisation and their ability to respond to setbacks.

Goalkeeper Mike Penders endured a difficult first Premier League start, conceding an own goal against Spurs, but received public support from defender Maxence Lacroix. The Frenchman insisted Chelsea must respond more strongly, with consecutive fixtures against Liverpool and United offering an immediate opportunity.

An interesting reunion also awaits at Stamford Bridge. Danny Welbeck, who joined Chelsea from Brighton in the summer, faces the club whose academy he joined at age six. The experienced striker subsequently represented Arsenal, Watford and Brighton before returning to London.

Manchester United arrive in considerably greater turmoil. Michael Carrick's side have gone eight matches without a win in all competitions, with last weekend's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth following a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como.

United have won just one of their opening eight Premier League matches, leaving them one place above the relegation zone. Carrick's future has consequently come under scrutiny, although the club's hierarchy have reportedly decided to retain him for Saturday's trip.

The situation has been complicated by public criticism from senior players. Bruno Fernandes questioned Carrick's tactics following the Como defeat and was subsequently left on the bench against Bournemouth.

Chelsea may have the advantage at home, especially given United's recent results, but the visitors won at Stamford Bridge last season in a result that helped Carrick secure the permanent managerial position.

Bet365’s £30 Chelsea vs Manchester United Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registration. Receive 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30, after placing and settling qualifying bets equal to your deposit, capped at £10. Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming. Bet Credits expire seven days after release. Payment and bet restrictions apply. Bet Credits stakes are excluded from returns. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.

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