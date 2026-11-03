bet365 Bonus Code: £30 in Free Bets for Barcelona vs Aston Villa

How to Claim bet365’s Barcelona vs Aston Villa Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Preview

Tonight, Aston Villa will travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona for the first time since 1978.

Villa are second in the Champions League table, having won their three opening matches against Viking, Club Brugge, and Fenerbahçe SK.

In that period, Villa have averaged four goals per game with Nicholas Jackson and Ross Barkley both scoring three times.

But tonight’s game against Barcelona is by far Villa’s toughest Champions League match to date; the Catalan club are top of La Liga, having won 10 of their opening 11 league matches, scoring 46 goals in the process.

Barcelona have only failed to win once in the Champions League, too. Last month, PSG beat Barcelona 4-2; that disappointment intensified as Hansi Flick’s team lost the El Clasico at their stadium later that week.

But the Spanish giants recovered well by beating Alaves 6-1 at the Camp Nou at the weekend. That was the 19th win in 20 matches since returning to the recently renovated stadium.

Villa’s task is daunting, but they’ve proven they can beat elite-level opposition once again this season.

Villa beat Manchester City, who had a 100% record going into the game, 2-1 in the Premier League last month.

They are the last English team to beat PSG, although that victory came in 2025 and the squad’s core has since evolved.

The game will also serve as a yardstick for where Barcelona stand. Having lost their only two matches against Europe’s top-tier sides this season, Villa will arguably be the third-toughest team Barcelona have faced this season.

In Catalonia, the game may be treated as a must-win.

If Barcelona fail to win, the narrative will be created that their team can score several goals against weaker sides but can’t control proceedings against Europe’s stronger outfits.

Barcelona will be without the injured Dani Olmo, Xavi Espart, Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé. Aston Villa will miss Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to injury.

bet365 prices Barcelona as the ¼ (1.25) favourites to win the game, while Aston Villa can be backed at 7/1 (8.00) to secure one of the club’s greatest European victories of the modern era.

Bet365’s Barcelona vs Aston Villa Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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