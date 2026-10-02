bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in free bets for France vs Italy

How to Claim Bet365's France vs Italy Offer

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France vs Italy Preview

European nights have carried a little extra weight for Italy over the past decade. The Azzurri have not appeared at a World Cup since 2014, making meetings with another European heavyweight feel particularly significant as Mancini attempts to rebuild the national Italian side.

Friday's game also marks Zidane's first home match as France manager, with the Stade de France providing a suitably grand stage. France have six points from their opening two Nations League fixtures after successive 1-0 away victories over Turkey and Belgium.

The French performances have not been spectacular. Kylian Mbappe provided the winner against Turkey before suffering an injury, while Michael Olise's 88th-minute solo goal eventually broke Belgium's resistance in Brussels.

Zidane was particularly encouraged by France's control against Belgium, saying: "We want to dominate possession, and we really emphasised that." He also praised the newer faces in his squad after another victory built on patience rather than attacking fireworks.

Italy's opening week has been considerably more chaotic. Mancini's return began with a 2-0 defeat against Belgium before eight changes transformed his team for Monday's trip to Turkey.

The response was emphatic. Italy raced into a three-goal lead inside 27 minutes before eventually winning 4-1, with Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi, Michael Kayode and Francesco Pio Esposito scoring. Kayode's goal arrived on his senior international debut and offered an early glimpse of the younger generation Mancini is attempting to integrate.

There is also some recent history here. The countries traded 3-1 away victories during the 2024/25 Nations League, with Italy winning in Paris before France returned the favour in Milan.

France therefore arrive with momentum and home advantage, but Italy's performance in Bursa reminded everyone of their potential when Mancini's aggressive approach clicks. With two managers still shaping relatively new versions of their teams, the Stade de France meeting could reveal considerably more about both.

Bet365's £30 France vs Italy Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days of registering. Receive 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits up to £30 after meeting the qualifying betting requirements. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method and bet restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+.

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