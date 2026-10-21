bet365 Bonus Code: Claim £30 in Free Bets for Como vs Man United

How to Claim Bet365’s Como vs Manchester United Offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least £5. Claim the welcome offer within 30 days of registering. Place qualifying bets with a total stake equal to your qualifying deposit, up to a maximum of £10. Each qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Bet365 will award 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £30. Bet Credits are normally released within one hour after you complete the qualifying settled-bet requirement. Bet Credits expire seven days after being added to your balance, and stakes are not included in returns. The promotion is available to new customers only, with payment-method and bet-type exclusions applying.

Como vs Manchester United Preview

Como's first Champions League campaign has already delivered one memorable European night, and another could be waiting when Manchester United arrive on the banks of Lake Como.

Fàbregas' side announced themselves with a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig before losing 3-2 away to Feyenoord. Their domestic form has been similarly encouraging, with a 3-1 win at Fiorentina leaving them fifth in Serie A with 14 points from seven matches.

That makes this considerably more dangerous for United than the clubs' respective European pedigrees might suggest. Como qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in Serie A last season, and Wednesday represents their first competitive meeting with English opposition.

Anastasios Douvikas has scored five times in nine appearances and could lead the hosts' attack, although Moise Kean and Trevoh Chalobah face fitness checks and Assane Diao is ruled out. Nico Paz and Martin Baturina are among the other players capable of troubling a vulnerable United side.

Carrick arrives in Italy under mounting pressure after United were largely outplayed by Leeds in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Elland Road. Despite taking the lead, the Red Devils struggled to contain their rivals, who dominated the second half and created the better chances. The result extended United's winless run to six matches in all competitions, following a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atlético Madrid. With just one Premier League victory from their opening seven games, Carrick is running out of time to turn things around.

Their selection problems hardly make the trip easier. Leny Yoro is suspended, while Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko are ruled out. Lisandro Martínez is also a doubt after leaving the Leeds game at half-time with a thigh problem.

Bet365’s £30 Como vs Manchester United Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit at least £5 and claim within 30 days of registering. Place qualifying bets equal to the deposit amount, capped at £10, at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment-method and bet-type exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

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