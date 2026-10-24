bet365 Bonus Code: Claim £30 in Free Bets for Chelsea vs Spurs

How to Claim Bet365's Chelsea vs Tottenham Offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account. Complete the registration and account verification process. Make a qualifying deposit of at least £5 within 30 days of registering. Claim the welcome offer within the same 30-day period. No bonus code is required. After claiming the offer, place qualifying bets totalling your deposit amount, up to £10. Each qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once you meet the requirements, you will receive 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30. Bet Credits expire seven days after being released and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Preview

Chelsea will look to maintain their impressive recent record against Tottenham as the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The Blues enter the derby in fourth after a 2-0 win over Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Pedro Neto continued his impressive adaptation to a right wing-back role, scoring against the Toffees and reminding everyone of his attacking importance under Xabi Alonso.

Moisés Caicedo's return has also strengthened Chelsea defensively. The Blues have conceded only once in the two matches he has started since returning from injury, after conceding at least twice in six of seven games.

However, Alonso faces several selection problems. Reece James, Jamie Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha are unavailable, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is sidelined following a jaw injury. Malo Gusto and Pep Chavarría remain doubtful.

Tottenham finally secured their first Premier League win of the campaign on Monday, beating Coventry City 3-1 to climb out of the bottom of the table.

James Maddison marked his first league start in almost 18 months with a spectacular opening goal before Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies secured three much-needed points for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Dejan Kulusevski's return also provides encouragement, although injuries to Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall continue to limit Tottenham's options. Rodrigo Bentancur remains suspended.

Chelsea have dominated recent competitive meetings, winning four consecutive Premier League encounters against Spurs, including a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in May.

Bet365's £30 Chelsea vs Tottenham Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registration. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit, up to £10, that must settle within 30 days of claiming. Receive 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30. Payment and betting exclusions apply. Bet Credits are non-withdrawable, stakes are excluded from returns, and credits expire after seven days. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org.

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