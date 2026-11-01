bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Liverpool vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s Liverpool vs Arsenal Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

It’s an early title-race six-pointer, as Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield.

Arsenal are 2nd in the Premier League, level on 21 points with Manchester City, having played a game fewer.

The Gunners lead Liverpool by six points, but may be feeling less optimistic than their opponents.

On Tuesday night, Arsenal suffered a humiliating EFL Cup exit against League Two opposition Fleetwood Town.

By contrast, Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties, extending the Kopites’ run of consecutive victories to five.

Since Andoni Iraola’s team drew their opening two games, Liverpool have won nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Last weekend, Liverpool enjoyed the most notable result of that run: a 2-0 home victory over high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion, with Florian Wirtz heavily involved in the first goal and Alexander Isak tapping home the second.

The £225 million duo were heavily scrutinised throughout their opening season at Anfield but have been among Liverpool’s standout performers in recent weeks.

Isak has scored six goals in seven Premier League matches while Wirtz has four goal involvements in his last five matches.

However, unlocking Arsenal’s defence will be another task altogether; the Gunners have conceded five Premier League goals, the fewest of any team.

Despite Arsenal’s midweek woes, Mikel Arteta’s team has won all but one of their Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal have been efficient without being imperious, having only scored the seventh-most goals per game of any team this season (1.6).

The Gunners have not won in the Premier League at Anfield since 2012 and have suffered two 5-1 and two 4-0 drubbings during that period.

While Arsenal's defensive form suggests they're unlikely to suffer another heavy defeat at Anfield, their six-point advantage could quickly be halved if Liverpool's attacking players find their rhythm

Bukayo Saka is the only Arsenal player to have found the net three times this season, but he will miss this weekend’s clash with a quadriceps injury.

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz may return to Liverpool’s matchday squad.

But at bet365, Arsenal still enters the game as the 29/20 (2.45) favourites. Meanwhile, Liverpool can be backed at 15/8 (2.88).

bet365’s Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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