bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Man United vs Roma

How to Claim Bet365's Manchester United vs Roma Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account Make a qualifying deposit of between £5 and £10 Claim the new customer offer Place qualifying bets equal to the value of your deposit using deposited funds Allow your qualifying bet or bets to settle Depositing £5 can release £15 in Bet Credits, while a deposit of £10 or more can release the maximum £30 Once the qualifying bets have settled, select Use Bet Credits in the bet slip to use your free bets Bet Credits can be used across a wide range of sports and markets Returns from bets placed using Bet Credits exclude the Bet Credits stake Minimum odds, payment method exclusions, time limits and full terms and conditions apply

Manchester United vs Roma Preview

Manchester United desperately need a result when Roma arrive at Old Trafford, but the Champions League offers little respite from a miserable domestic run.

Carrick's side are without a win in nine matches across all competitions, their longest such sequence since 1988. Saturday's defeat at Chelsea was their third straight loss, leaving United 16th in the Premier League and placing further scrutiny on Carrick's position.

There were positives at Stamford Bridge. United created chances during an encouraging first half, but their performance unravelled after the interval before Lisandro Martinez was sent off. His domestic suspension does not apply here, while Leny Yoro is available again in Europe. Patrick Dorgu has returned to training but will not feature, with Luke Shaw also ruled out and Marcus Rashford's availability uncertain.

Roma arrive in dramatically different circumstances. Gasperini's team have lost just once this season and scored 28 goals across their opening 10 Serie A fixtures, their best attacking return at this stage of a campaign. The Italian side sit 15th in the Champions League league phase with four points, one ahead of United in 20th.

Old Trafford has not been quite as intimidating domestically this season, with Manchester City, Brighton and Bournemouth all winning there. That gives Roma reason to believe they can finally break their poor form at this ground, particularly with United's confidence so fragile.

Donyell Malen is another intriguing subplot. The Roma forward scored twice in just 70 seconds against United for Borussia Dortmund during a 2023 friendly, while goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini spent part of his youth career at Old Trafford.

Bet365's £30 Manchester United vs Roma Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds Minimum odds apply Terms and Conditions New customers only. Make a qualifying deposit and place qualifying bets equal to your deposit amount. Bet Credits are released after qualifying bets settle. Payment method exclusions, minimum odds and time limits apply. Returns exclude the Bet Credits stake. Full T&Cs apply.

+