Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for Gunners' Huge UCL Clash

How to Claim Betfred’s Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Offer

Visit Betfred and register a new account. Make your first qualifying deposit of at least £10 within seven days of registering. Deposits must be made using an eligible debit card, a debit card linked to Apple Pay, or TrueLayer Instant Bank Transfer. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). The qualifying bet must settle within seven days of opening your account and cannot be cashed out. Once the bet settles, Betfred will credit £50 in free bets within 24 hours. The reward is split into £30 for Sportsbook markets and £20 for Bet Builder bets. Free bets expire seven days after being issued and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal head to the Allianz Arena with considerably better memories of Bayern than they carried into previous trips to Munich. Last season's 3-1 victory at the Emirates offered evidence that a fixture once associated with painful European exits has become far more evenly balanced. Across their six meetings since 2017, the teams have two wins apiece alongside two draws.

Bayern reminded us of their attacking ceiling at the weekend by dismantling RB Leipzig 6-1. Luis Díaz scored a hat-trick, while Harry Kane remains the obvious focal point for Arsenal's defence. However, Vincent Kompany has selection problems ahead of Wednesday. Michael Olise is suspended following his red card in the 3-3 draw with Viking, while Jamal Musiala is also unavailable.

That makes Díaz's form particularly timely. His ability to run beyond defences gives Bayern another route towards goal when Kane drops deeper to influence the build-up, something Arsenal will need to manage carefully.

The Gunners arrive with momentum of their own. Mikel Arteta's side overcame a stubborn Nottingham Forest team at the weekend, with substitute Noni Madueke scoring the decisive second-half goal in a 1-0 victory. The result was Arsenal's sixth Premier League win of the season and kept them three points behind Manchester City.

Arsenal are not at full strength either. William Saliba, Piero Hincapié and Christos Tzolis are listed among their absentees, although Martin Zubimendi is expected to be available after a minor knock.

Recent history suggests the gap between these European heavyweights has narrowed, but Munich remains difficult territory for Arsenal. Their last competitive visit ended in a 1-0 defeat in April 2024, adding another layer to a fixture in which Bayern's explosive attack meets one of Europe's most disciplined sides.

Betfred’s £50 Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £10+ using an eligible payment method and place your first £10+ sports bet at Evens (2.0)+ within seven days of registering. The qualifying bet must settle within seven days. £50 in free bets within 24 hours of settlement, and they expire after seven days. Eligibility and payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

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