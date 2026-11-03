Barcelona vs Aston Villa Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for UCL Cash

How to Claim Paddy Power Champions League Offer

Click any link on this page to go to Paddy Power. Select the Join Now button at the top of the homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Create a secure username and password for your account. Complete your account setup. Make a deposit of £10 or more and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of ½ (1.5) or higher. Once your bet is settled, you’ll receive £50 in free bets. Use your free bet tokens to wager on your favourite sports, teams, or players. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after 90 days.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Champions League Preview

Typically, Unai Emery’s teams save their greatest evenings for European cup competitions.

Tonight, the Basque-born manager will have to produce another iconic display, as his Aston Villa team travels to Camp Nou to face Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have been imperious this season. In La Liga, Barcelona have won 10 of 11 matches and scored 46 goals, an average of 4.18 per game.

They’ve won two of their three Champions League matches and scored 11 times, averaging 3.67 per game.

But having lost 4-2 to PSG last time out in the Champions League, Barcelona sit six places below second-placed Aston Villa.

Villa have won all of their three opening Champions League matches and have the second-highest goals per game (4.00), shots on target per game (10.00), and total xG (9.00) of any team in the competition.

In the Premier League, Villa have been less consistent, winning just one of their first six matches this season.

Subsequent victories over Newcastle United and Manchester City inspired hope that Villa’s new-look team had gelled, but they have since been beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth in the English League Cup and drawn 1-1 with Fulham in the Premier League.

It’s difficult to know which version of Aston Villa will show up this evening; Barcelona are more predictable.

Anthony Gordon, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal, who have already scored 30 times between them, are expected to start in attack.

Barcelona may be without Dani Olmo in midfield, but the quality of Rodri, Pedri, and Fermin Lopez makes his absence less noticeable.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé, both injured, will be missing in defence.

Aston Villa have played in a 4-2-3-1 formation this season and haven’t opted for a more defensive shape when they’ve faced PSG and Manchester City.

Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the only absences from their starting XI.

Liverpool are the only English team to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou, and they have not won in the imposing stadium since 2007.

Paddy Power does not expect Villa to break that trend, pricing the Midlands club at 17/2 (9.50) to claim all three points. Meanwhile, Barcelona can be backed at ⅕ (1.20).

Paddy Power’s Barcelona vs Aston Villa Offer – How to Claim

Paddy Power Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Terms and Conditions £50 in Bet Builder Bets when you stake £10 on football New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org

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