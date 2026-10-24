Aston Villa vs Man City Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets for Premier League clash

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Aston Villa vs Manchester City Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview

Aston Villa’s new-look team sit 2nd in the Champions League table, but 12th in the Premier League. In Saturday’s early kick-off, Unai Emery’s team will face Manchester City.

The Citizens have won all seven of their Premier League matches and scored 2.7 goals per game.

Erling Haaland has scored eight times and leads the Premier League Golden Boot race.

The Norwegian is likely to receive more chances against Villa, who have an xGA of 11.3, the fifth-highest of any Premier League team.

However, after a difficult start to the 2026-27 season, in which Villa were beaten 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion, 1-0 by Arsenal, and 2-1 by Nottingham Forest, Emery’s team has recovered well.

Villa have won five and drawn one of their last six fixtures in all competitions, scoring 2.6 goals per game.

Summer arrival Nicholas Jackson has been among Villa’s highest performers, scoring three goals in three Champions League matches and netting in two of his last three Premier League appearances.

Johan Manzambi, another summer arrival who has reshaped Villa’s attack with four goal involvements in four Premier League appearances, may miss this weekend’s game due to a knock that sidelined him for Wednesday night’s 3-1 victory over Viking FK.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old midfielder Ross Barkley is yet to score in seven Premier League appearances, but has netted four times in four Champions League and EFL Cup fixtures.

Whoever starts in Villa’s forward positions against City will need to be clinical.

While City have dominated most Premier League matches they’ve played this season, averaging 64.3% possession, Maresca’s team has overperformed its xGA by three goals.

City have conceded the 11th-most xG of any Premier League team but have conceded the fourth-fewest.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has prevented 3.1 goals this season, the most of any goalkeeper.

If Villa can get the better of Donnarumma while limiting Haaland’s opportunities at the other end, they have a real chance of upsetting City.

Having won three of their last four games against City, Villa have reason to be optimistic.

Despite Villa’s recent head-to-head superiority, Betfred prices the Birmingham outfit at 4/1 (5.00) to beat City this weekend. Meanwhile, the league leaders can be backed at 8/13 (1.62).

Betfred’s £50 Aston Villa vs Manchester City Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

+