Neil Banerjee

European football writer

📝 Bio: I write about European football for GOAL, with a soft spot for transfer sagas, on-pitch stories and the tactical set-ups that decide games. Over six years I’ve covered South American leagues, Premier League, MLS and major European competitions, focusing on data-backed tactical analysis, transfer market dynamics and feature storytelling.

My Football Story: My journey into football started with Fernando Torres - a player I admired long before I picked a club. When he left Liverpool for Chelsea, I realised you don’t simply follow transfers, you follow identity, history and community, and that’s when Chelsea became mine. Hours spent on Football Manager opened my eyes to the tactical and business side of the game - budgets, squad harmony, transfers - the very details that now shape my reporting.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

  • In-depth tactical analysis & transfer market coverage
  • Fan-first storytelling across European football
  • Insight on Premier League, Champions League & major European leagues
  • Coverage of football culture, dressing-room dynamics & club business
  • Feature writing & match analysis that connects fans to the game

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Standing in the stands at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium during the 2018 World Cup, I watched England and Colombia trade blows under the lights. Yerry Mina’s towering stoppage-time header sent shockwaves through the crowd, and for a moment it felt like the whole stadium was shaking. That night wasn’t just about the result; it was about witnessing football’s power to unite strangers in pure, unfiltered emotion. And as if the drama wasn’t enough, I even managed to meet Harry Kane after England’s shootout win, a moment that made the night unforgettable.

Articles by Neil Banerjee
  1. Aaron Anselmino Borussia Dortmund 2025
    A. AnselminoN. Kovac

    Kovac backs Chelsea loanee Anselmino amid playing time worries

    Niko Kovac has given his backing to Aaron Anselmino amid the defender's struggles for regular playing time after he recovered from a muscle injury that hindered his start following a loan move from Chelsea. The Argentine has started four matches for the German side, sparking suggestions he could end up being recalled to Stamford Bridge.

  3. Lanus v Rosario Central - Torneo Clausura Betano 2025Getty Images Sport
    A. Di MariaChelsea

    Ex-Chelsea & Man Utd star gets huge suspension after guard of honour snub

    Argentine football has been shaken by a major disciplinary ruling after Estudiantes de La Plata refused to perform a guard of honour for Angel Di Maria’s Rosario Central. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) responded with sweeping sanctions, including a six-month suspension for club president Juan Sebastian Veron and bans for all 11 players involved, intensifying tensions around a controversial title awarded to Rosario.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-BARCELONA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
    A. PutellasBarcelona

    Putellas refuses to rule out Barca exit amid contract talks

    Alexia Putellas has opened up about her contract situation with Barcelona, acknowledging ongoing talks while refusing to rule out a future away from the club. As Paris Saint-Germain intensify their pursuit and Barca navigate financial limitations, the Spain captain’s comments come at a crucial moment for both her career and the Catalan side’s long-term project.

  6. FBL-EUR-C3-STUTTGART-FEYENOORDAFP
    A. StillerW. Sneijder

    Sneijder blasts Go Ahead Eagles player for mocking Stiller's nose

    A dominant 4-0 win for Stuttgart in the Europa League was overshadowed by controversy after Go Ahead Eagles forward Victor Edvardsen mocked Angelo Stiller with an offensive gesture, sparking backlash and a brief on-field scuffle. While Wesley Sneijder condemned the act as “absolutely unacceptable,” Stuttgart downplayed the incident and strengthened their push for a top-eight finish.

  7. FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaLaLiga

    Barca waives €1m daily fine for Camp Nou contractor despite year-long delay

    Barcelona’s long-awaited Camp Nou rebirth has stretched a full year beyond schedule, yet the club will not enforce the €1 million-per-day penalty clause against construction firm Limak. Between bureaucratic hurdles, structural surprises, financial strain, and internal dissent, Barca now prioritises finishing the stadium over reclaiming hundreds of millions in fines as fans grow increasingly frustrated.

  9. FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LENS-MARSEILLEAFP
    N. AguerdMarseille

    Marseille hit with defensive injury ahead of Newcastle clash

    Marseille’s injury crisis has deepened ahead of their must-win Champions League clash with Newcastle, as defender Nayef Aguerd has been ruled out with a persistent pubalgia issue and Facundo Medina has suffered a fresh ankle relapse. With Amine Gouiri and Hamed Traore also long-term absentees, Roberto De Zerbi faces a mounting selection puzzle at the worst possible moment.

  10. Marseille's English forward #10 Mason Greenwood celebrates Getty Images
    M. GreenwoodR. De Zerbi

    De Zerbi defends 'good person' Greenwood

    Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has come to Mason Greenwood's defence, calling him “a good person” and expressing sadness over the player's controversial past. The forward, who faced charges of attempted rape in England before they were subsequently dropped, has faced criticism and protests ever since the controversy, but he has managed to excel on the field since joining Marseille from Manchester United, much to De Zerbi's delight.

  1. Claudio Echeverri
    C. EcheverriP. Guardiola

    Guardiola shares stern response on Echeverri's recall amid struggles

    Claudio Echeverri’s loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen has taken a difficult turn, with the Manchester City teenager struggling for minutes and growing increasingly frustrated with his situation in Germany. Pep Guardiola, when asked about the Argentine’s lack of game time and the possibility of a January recall, offered a blunt response, leaving the player’s future wide open amid rising uncertainty.

  2. Kenan Yildiz JuventusGetty Images
    K. YildizJuventus

    Yildiz demands higher pay as contract talks with Juventus hit snag

    Juventus face fresh uncertainty as contract talks with Kenan Yildiz hit a standstill, with the highly-rated forward demanding a pay rise far beyond the club’s current offer. His dip in form, ongoing knee issues and the team’s faltering attack have complicated negotiations, while top European clubs circle and Yildiz weighs his long-term future amid Juventus' struggle for stability.

  3. Corinthians v Bragantino - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
    M. DepayCorinthians

    Depay ruled out again for Corinthians with knee injury

    Memphis Depay’s season has taken another difficult turn as the Netherlands forward is ruled out for Corinthians with a knee sprain, suffering his sixth injury of the year. With many days already lost to physical setbacks in 2025, Depay’s availability once again becomes a concern at a crucial moment in the Brasileirao run-in and ahead of the Copa do Brasil semi-finals.

  5. FBL-ESP-LIGA-ELCHE-REAL MADRIDAFP
    I. PenaVinicius Junior

    'Vinicius knocked me out!' - Pena calls foul on Madrid equaliser

    Elche’s 2-2 draw against Real Madrid erupted into controversy after Vinicius Junior collided with goalkeeper Inaki Pena in the build-up to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser. Pena was left bleeding after the incident and furious that no foul was given. What began as a brave Elche performance turned into a storm of complaints, shifting focus from their impressive display to referee decisions.

  6. F1 Grand Prix of AustriaGetty Images Sport
    J. KloppBayern Munich

    Bayern chief backs Klopp for return to management

    Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness is convinced Jurgen Klopp will not remain in Red Bull’s boardrooms for long, arguing the former Liverpool manager is “made for the touchline” and destined to return to coaching. Klopp, now Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, continues to dismiss immediate rumours of a comeback, but speculation grows as pressure mounts on top jobs in Europe.

  8. David Alaba
    D. AlabaBayern Munich

    Bayern chief responds to Alaba return talk amid Madrid struggles

    David Alaba’s journey from Bayern Munich icon to injury-hampered Real Madrid defender continues to spark debate in Germany, especially as Austria’s World Cup qualification thrusts him back into the spotlight. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has now addressed rising speculation over a potential return, praising Alaba’s influence but insisting there are “no plans yet.”

  9. Antony Real Betis 2025-26Getty
    AntonyV. Kompany

    Bayern chief confirms summer transfer talks for Antony

    Bayern Munich's sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed that the club tried to sign Antony in the summer transfer window. The winger earlier revealed that Vincent Kompany personally called him late on deadline night before he chose Real Betis. Now Freund has confirmed that talks did indeed take place, offering clarity on Bayern’s approach, their evaluation of the player, and why the move ultimately remained only a possibility.

  10. Vincent Kompany
    Bayern MunichM. Neuer

    Kompany confirms Neuer, Gnabry doubts for Arsenal clash

    Manuel Neuer’s illness and Serge Gnabry’s fresh fitness concerns have unsettled Vincent Kompany’s preparations for Bayern Munich's upcoming matches against Freiburg and Arsenal. With squad fatigue and strategic decisions piling up, Bayern face fitness concerns ahead of the Bundesliga and Champions League clashes.

