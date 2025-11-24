Jurgen Klopp won't be at Red Bull forever! Bayern Munich chief convinced ex-Liverpool coach will be back on the touchline

If Hoeness sees Klopp as a coach above all else, Klopp’s current role represents a marked departure. When he stepped down from Liverpool after nearly 25 years on the touchline, his decision surprised many. Instead of seeking another dugout, he started with Red Bull in January.

The job removes him from matchdays, tactics boards and training pitches. Instead, Klopp oversees the long-term direction of a multi-club network including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and clubs across Brazil and the United States. His responsibilities include supporting sporting directors, shaping Red Bull’s philosophy, strengthening worldwide scouting systems and mentoring coaches.

Klopp himself has been vocal about embracing the change. “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” he said when the role was confirmed. “The role may have changed but my passion for soccer and the people who make the game what it is has not.”

He said his mission is to “develop football” across the entire Red Bull ecosystem. “Somebody has to take care of that. Helping football and being successful with Red Bull in the long term is super appealing to me,” Klopp added.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!