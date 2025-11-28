Getty Images Sport
Niko Kovac admits he's powerless to stop Nico Schlotterbeck joining Liverpool or Bayern Munich as Borussia Dortmund boss promises to 'show him appreciation' every day
Kovac hit with Schlotterbeck questions ahead of Leverkusen clash
The defender, whose contract runs until 2027, remains reluctant to sign an extension, pushing Dortmund into a corner as European giants circle. According to reports, the Dortmund defender is being circled by top European clubs with Bundesliga rivals Bayern also pushing to sign him, while Liverpool reportedly have him on a list of targets, with Ibrahima Konate possibly leaving and questions surrounding Virgil van Dijk's form.
Dortmund are determined to convince him to stay, but Kovac admits that the situation is out of his control.
Kovac’s honest admission and Schlotterbeck's contract stalemate
During his press conference ahead of the Leverkusen clash, the coach addressed the growing speculation head-on, saying: "I don't know to what extent I can influence things there - other than showing him appreciation. I show him that every day.
"He knows what we have in him. But he also knows what he has in the club. I'm optimistic, but only time will tell. I'm not a fortune teller. Let's wait and see."
Schlotterbeck’s hesitation stems from a mix of sporting and strategic concerns. Despite being offered a major salary increase and even the possibility of inheriting the captain’s armband, the defender remains unconvinced about Dortmund’s long-term title prospects and playing style. He previously stated the team “needs to play more football,” making his expectations clear.
Sporting director Sebastian Kehl reaffirmed Dortmund’s stance that they want the contract situation to be resolved by the Christmas.
"We are trying to provide conditions that offer Schlotti an attractive environment… Ultimately, a decision will have to be made," said Kehl.
Bayern’s push, Liverpool’s interest, and the market pressure
The tension around Schlotterbeck’s future has been amplified by Bayern's situation. Dayot Upamecano’s contract renewal has hit a wall due to a large gap in signing-fee demands. Should Bayern fail to extend him, Schlotterbeck becomes their prime target.
That possibility has already been reported by Bild, which claims the defender is seriously considering a switch to Munich. His second preferred destination is reportedly the Premier League, with Liverpool monitoring the situation closely.
Dortmund’s next few matches, including consecutive Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal encounters against Leverkusen, are seen as pivotal. If the club falters while Leverkusen and Bayern accelerate, Schlotterbeck may conclude that his ambitions cannot be met in Dortmund’s current trajectory. After becoming one of the Bundesliga’s top defenders and playing a central role in Dortmund reaching the Champions League final, he now wants to compete consistently for titles.
The wider picture for Dortmund
Dortmund's form has fluctuated in recent weeks with an emphatic 4-0 Champions League win over Villarreal which followed a sharply contested last-minute league draw against Stuttgart. Leverkusen, meanwhile, are thriving under coach Kasper Hjulmand, winning six of their last seven Bundesliga games and coming off a confidence-boosting 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Despite the swirling speculation around Schlotterbeck, Kovac was determined to keep the team focused on football first. He praised Leverkusen’s pace and unpredictability, acknowledged Dortmund’s improvements, and urged realism while still keeping ambitions alive.
“We need to prepare everything now to be in the mix at the end,” he said, noting the club’s strong Champions League run and potential on all fronts. His assessments of players like Julian Brandt, Fabio Silva, and young defender Aaron Anselmino highlighted the internal progress being made.
But the truth is unavoidable. Schlotterbeck’s decision will shape Dortmund’s defensive future. If he stays, he could become the team’s highest-paid player and its next captain. If he leaves, Dortmund may be forced into a complete reconstruction of their back line.
