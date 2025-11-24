Getty Images Sport
Memphis Depay ruled out again for Corinthians as Netherlands star suffers knee injury
Another setback for Depay as injuries pile up
Depay missed Corinthians' match against Cruzeiro after sustaining a knee sprain, another frustrating addition to a season filled with interruptions. The injury occurred during the derby against Sao Paulo, where Depay came off the bench due to earlier travel fatigue after Netherlands duty, yet still produced a brilliant goal in the 3-1 victory.
Imaging tests later revealed bone edema in the knee, but the club has not offered a timeline for his return. With only four Brasileirao games remaining and the Copa do Brasil semi-finals beginning on December 10, his absence is a significant blow. This marks Depay’s sixth physical issue of 2025, extending his total days sidelined to 73 and raising renewed concerns about his fitness stability during a demanding campaign.
Depay's year defined by repeated physical problems
Depay’s season has been disrupted by a string of muscle and joint injuries that have prevented him from gaining rhythm. Two long layoffs came from right-thigh strains, 21 days in August and another 25 between September and October. Earlier in the year, he suffered a sprained right ankle, a foot trauma, and another ankle trauma, costing him an additional 27 days combined.
Now the latest knee issue adds to a worrying pattern. While not as severe as his past ACL tear from 2019, the recurrence of lower-body injuries underscores the strain on an attacker who thrives on explosiveness. The club’s medical staff is handling the situation with caution, especially given his workload with both Corinthians and the Dutch national team. This careful approach is necessary, but it also means Corinthians must once again adapt without one of their most experienced forwards.
Mixed season for Depay amid injuries
The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating because Depay was beginning to find consistency after facing criticism earlier in the year for a limited goal return. His strike in the derby was his tenth of the season, reaffirming his influence when fit and placing him among the club’s most successful foreign scorers with 17 goals in 60 matches.
He now stands alongside Mauro Boselli with 17 in 72 games and behind names such as Angel Romero with 66 goals, Paolo Guerrero with 54 goals, and Carlos Tevez with 46 goals. This milestone reflects his impact despite an injury-ridden spell. However, the inconsistency in availability has prevented him from fully anchoring Corinthians’ attack.
Corinthians push forward despite challenges
To compensate Depay's absence, coach Dorival Junior is expected to rely on youngster Gui Negao alongside Yuri Alberto, with Rodrigo Garro back from suspension, as the team looks to maintain their momentum.
Corinthians' season has been strong across competitions. They secured the Campeonato Paulista, ending a six-year title drought, and produced impressive performances in the Brasileirao, including a crucial win over Sao Paulo and a nine-match turnaround that lifted them from 19th to the top seven.
For Depay, the priority now is recovery once again. His influence is unquestioned, but the recurring injuries are shaping a season defined by false starts. The forward is likely to miss Corinthians' next league game against Botafogo on November 30.
