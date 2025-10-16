Joe Strange

Managing Editor (UK)

Bio: I've been GOAL UK's Managing Editor since November, 2022, having arrived just in time for the World Cup in Qatar. I oversee all of our written football content, from breaking news and SEO articles, to longform features and match coverage. Prior to joining GOAL, I was a sports writer, Assistant Sports Editor and Deputy Sports Editor at MailOnline across more than nine years, predominantly working on football news, live blogs, interviews, features and match reports, while also covering all other major sports. My work has been featured by a number of other prominent publishers including FourFourTwo, Bleacher Report and Squawka.

My Football Story: Despite my dad being born and raised in east London and having no connection to the city of Liverpool myself, I followed him by becoming an Everton fan. Alan Ball, his white boots and the Toffees' title winning team of 1969/70 caught my dad's attention as a boy, and we're still making the long journey from Kent to Merseyside to watch them to this day. I've been an Everton season ticket holder for more than a decade, and have also followed England at two major tournaments - Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Areas of Expertise:

Everything Everton Football Club

Premier League opinion and analysis

Reacting to big, breaking football news

Headline writing, sub-editing and commissioning

Favourite Footballing Memory: Everton have been starved of silverware since I was born and I'm just about young enough not to be able to remember 1995's FA Cup triumph, so I'll go with a much more recent moment - James Tarkowski's thunderbolt of an equaliser against Liverpool in February, 2025. It may have only sealed a 2-2 draw, and the longest VAR check of all-time certainly took a bit of the shine off it, but it felt like the moment we really said an emotional goodbye to Goodison Park. And what a way to do it.

My Favourite Stories: