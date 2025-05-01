'Thank you for bringing football back!' - Lamine Yamal hailed for making the game 'fun to watch again' after dazzling performance in Barcelona's thrilling Champions League draw with Inter Milan
Gabby Agbonlahor has heaped praise on Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal following his electric display against Inter Milan in the Champions League.
- Yamal shone in Barca's 3-3 draw with Inter
- Gabby Agbonlahor thanked the 17-year-old
- Believes wonderkid is helping save football