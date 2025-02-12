Chris Wilson

Football Betting Writer

Chris is a Burnley fanatic and has been watching football for over 20 years. His love of football extends beyond Turf Moor with a keen interest in Europe’s top five leagues.



He’s spent his whole working life in journalism and worked for FlashScore for over three years writing previews with a statistical angle.With that statistical insight came a love of betting.



Chris has been an avid bettor for as long as he has been able to and also worked within the gambling industry for a company that controlled in-play betting markets.



That insight and experience give Chris the market understanding to identify value angles in his bets.