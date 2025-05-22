Bettors May find Value in Backing Premier League’s Surprise Lethal Duo

Brentford seems to have little left to play for in the Premier League. Could bettors find better value in the anytime scorer market?

Brentford boast one of the best striking partnerships in the Premier League. It could be worth backing them to score this weekend against Wolves.

Anytime scorer Odds Bryan Mbeumo 6/4 Yoane Wissa 13/8 Mbeumo + Wissa 6/1

Mbeumo and Wissa - This Season's Fearsome Duo

Before Brentford were promoted in 2021, fans would have laughed if they were told they’d have a Premier League striker that scores over 20 goals per season. Now, they are close to having not just one, but two.

Both Mbeumo and Wissa have scored 19 league goals this season. If both manage to get to 20, they’ll be the second and third Bees players to do so after Ivan Toney in 2022/23. This is even more special, as they are achieving it together.

Only Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Luis Diaz have been a more effective scoring pair this season. However, Salah has scored 28, which is most of their goals. Also, Brentford could end the season as the only side with two players who have scored 20+ Premier League goals.

That would be a remarkable feat for the Bees that shows off the recruitment work they do off the pitch. Mbeumo was signed for a rumoured £4m fee from Troyes in 2019, while Wissa was bought for £8.5m from Lorient in 2021.

Both players are now valued in the £60m category and stand to net Brentford a healthy profit. That underlines the club’s recruitment model of buying low, developing, and selling high. Something they did with Ivan Toney successfully.

What stands out this season is how often both players score. Mbeumo and Wissa have each netted in eight Premier League games this term. Together, they score in about one out of every five league games, which is an amazing rate.

Only three duos in Premier League history have scored together more often: Salah & Firmino in 17/18 (9 games), Salah and Mane in 21/22 (10 games), and Martial and Rashford in 19/20 (10 games). However, none of those duos played for a club the size of Brentford.

Finding Value Bets for the Premier League Season Finale

The Bees are out of the race for European football, so their main goal now is to break scoring records. That could lead to a different approach in the final third, as they could be more aggressive in attack to help their teammates make history.

The duo were both on target in their last game against Fulham, even though Brentford lost. That was the second time in their last five games that Mbeumo and Wissa have gotten on the scoresheet.

Brentford have netted five against Wolves in the reverse fixture, winning 5-3. They’ve also won 2-0 on two of their three Premier League visits to Molineux. Therefore, it is possible for both players to score.

Mbeumo has scored in the reverse fixture, and on the Wolves’ ground before. Moreover, he has scored four of his last six goals in away games, so playing on the road does not reduce his chances of scoring. His short odds reflect that.

Wissa’s odds are also short, but he’s probably in better form. Wissa has been on target in five of Brentford’s last six Premier League games.

The best value could be to back the pair to score since it offers better value than betting on just one of them. Both of them are motivated as they want to score their 20th goal of the season. The odds are much more generous, and the stats suggest that it is more likely than the bookmakers think.

What makes this duo special is how often they create chances for each other. For bettors who want to take a risk, there is an option to bet on both players to score and assist. Over 25% of the passes between them lead to a chance to score.