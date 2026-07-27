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FA Cup

FA CupVue d'ensemble

IFAB

L'IFAB supprime les temps d'arrêt pour blessure du gardien

Le football anglais s'apprête à vivre une évolution réglementaire majeure : il pourra tester une nouvelle règle destinée à lutter contre les manœuvres tactiques de gain de temps. L'International Football Association Board (IFAB) a approuvé cette proposition, qui obligera l'équipe concernée à jouer temporairement à dix lorsque son gardien de but nécessitera des soins médicaux.

Premier LeagueWSL Série printemps
Evangelos Marinakis Nottingham Forest

« On va danser à Wembley ! » - Marinakis donné favori pour offrir un titre à Forest

Evangelos Marinakis nourrit de grandes ambitions pour Nottingham Forest. La légende des Reds, Des Walker, a confié à GOAL que les objectifs de titres sur les rives de la Trent étaient à portée, tout en savourant la perspective de « danser » à Wembley. Une nouvelle ère s’ouvre au City Ground : après plusieurs changements à la tête de l’encadrement, c’est Oliver Glasner qui mènera l’assaut collectif lors de la saison 2026-2027.

Nottingham ForestPremier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - FA Youth Cup Final

La FA va revoir le règlement de la finale de la Youth Cup après la polémique lors du derby de Manchester

La Fédération anglaise de football (FA) s’apprête à modifier le règlement de la finale de la FA Youth Cup, après un contentieux opposant Manchester United à Manchester City. Cette décision fait suite au déplacement de la récente finale du derby mancunien hors d’un grand stade, une mesure qui a provoqué les critiques des dirigeants et des supporters de Manchester United.

Manchester UnitedManchester City
FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-PSG

Rooney pourrait devoir passer par le bloc opératoire après avoir repoussé un tir de Pickford

La légende de Manchester United, Wayne Rooney, a révélé qu’il pourrait devoir passer sur la table d’opération après s’être blessé au poignet dans des circonstances pour le moins inhabituelles. L’ancien capitaine des Three Lions a été aperçu avec un plâtre alors qu’il intervenait comme consultant lors de la retransmission de la finale de la FA Cup samedi dernier. Il s’est blessé en tentant d’arrêter un tir puissant du gardien d’Everton, Jordan Pickford, lors d’un tournage télévisé.

W. RooneyManchester United
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Classements

PosÉquipePVNDBPA+/-PtsForme
1Lyon crestLyon87011851321
V
V
V
V
D
2Aston Villa crestAston Villa8701146821
V
V
V
V
V
3FC Midtjylland crestFC Midtjylland86111881019
V
N
V
D
V
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V
D
V
V
V
5FC Porto crestFC Porto8521137617
V
N
V
V
N
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