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FA Cup
FA CupVue d'ensemble
FA Cup, calendrier et résultats
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vendredi 3 avril
samedi 4 avril
vendredi 24 avril
samedi 25 avril
vendredi 15 mai
Classements
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|Pos
|Équipe
|P
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Forme
|1
|Lyon
|8
|7
|0
|1
|18
|5
|13
|21
|2
|Aston Villa
|8
|7
|0
|1
|14
|6
|8
|21
|3
|FC Midtjylland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|8
|10
|19
|4
|Real Betis
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
|5
|FC Porto
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17