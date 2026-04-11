+18 | Contenu commercial | Conditions générales de vente | Jouer de manière responsable | Principes de publication
1. Division
1. DivisionVue d'ensemble
1. Division, calendrier et résultats
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jeudi 17 septembre
vendredi 18 septembre
lundi 5 octobre
mardi 6 octobre
Classements
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|Pos
|Équipe
|P
|V
|N
|D
|BP
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Forme
|1
|USM Alger
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|7
|2
|CR Belouizdad
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|3
|MC Oran
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|4
|ES Ben Aknoun
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|5
|CS Constantine
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4