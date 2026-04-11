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+18 | Contenu commercial | Conditions générales de vente | Jouer de manière responsable | Principes de publication

1. Division

1. DivisionVue d'ensemble

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1. Division, calendrier et résultats

jeudi 17 septembre
ASO Chlef badge
ASO Chlef
ASO
0
MC Oran badge
MC Oran
MCO
1
FDM
vendredi 18 septembre
Olympique Akbou badge
Olympique Akbou
OAK
2
USM Alger badge
USM Alger
USM
3
FDM
ES Setif badge
ES Setif
ESS
5
CS Constantine badge
CS Constantine
CSC
1
FDM
lundi 5 octobre
JS Saoura badge
JS Saoura
JSS
USM Khenchela badge
USM Khenchela
KHE
JS Kabylie badge
JS Kabylie
JSK
MC Alger badge
MC Alger
MCA
mardi 6 octobre
CS Constantine badge
CS Constantine
CSC
US Biskra badge
US Biskra
BIS
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Classements

PosÉquipePVNDBPA+/-PtsForme
1USM Alger crestUSM Alger32105237
V
V
N
2CR Belouizdad crestCR Belouizdad32105327
V
V
N
3MC Oran crestMC Oran22003036
V
V
4ES Ben Aknoun crestES Ben Aknoun31204315
N
N
V
5CS Constantine crestCS Constantine311156-14
D
V
N
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