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Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez completes shock USA transfer over eight months after ex-Man Utd star played last game
Hernandez seals American return
The striker, affectionately known as Chicharito, has completed a surprise move to USL Championship expansion side Atletico Dallas. He has not featured competitively since turning out for boyhood club Chivas on 30 November 2025, coming off the bench for Omar Govea in the 76th minute before missing an 86th-minute penalty in a 3-2 home defeat to Cruz Azul. The former United and Real Madrid forward becomes the first signing in Atletico Dallas' history ahead of their debut in the American second tier in 2027.
'I want to help create a winning culture'
The move dispels retirement speculation that arose after Hernandez completed his punditry stint with Fox during the 2026 World Cup. Welcoming the new chapter in his career, the 38-year-old took to social media to greet supporters, posting: "Hey Dallas, I'm here. Very excited to make history with you. See you soon guys."
In a separate statement, Hernandez insisted his commitment in Texas is far more than a ceremonial swansong. Outlining his vision, he expressed: "I believe Dallas deserves a club that reflects its passion for football, its diversity, and its future.
"I want to help create a winning culture, inspire young players across North Texas, and give our supporters a team they can believe in from the very beginning. I didn't come here simply to finish my career. I came here to help build the future of football in Dallas."
Dallas leadership hails marquee addition
The appointment of former La Liga and Ligue 1 player Peter Luccin as the club's first manager in February has now been bolstered by Hernandez's arrival on the pitch. The veteran frontman's presence is expected to establish high standards of professionalism inside the dressing room from day one.
Welcoming the landmark acquisition, sporting director Brian Corcoran stated: "Javier gives us world-class quality on the field, but just as importantly he brings professionalism, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to winning. Those qualities become contagious inside a locker room, and they're exactly what we want this club to represent from day one. His willingness to mentor, combined with the qualities he will bring on the field makes this a perfect first signing for our club."
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Preparation begins for debut
Atletico Dallas have plenty of time to build their squad and establish their core structure before making their competitive bow in 2027. Hernandez will focus on building up his physical conditioning and sharpening his goalscoring touch after managing just three goals in his final campaign in Mexico. The move also serves as a strategic stepping stone for the forward ahead of the USL’s planned launch of a new top-tier division, USL Premier, in 2028.
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