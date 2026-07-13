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Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez makes professional debut in USL two months after joining El Paso Locomotive
Football is life for the Richmond star
Life imitated art on Saturday night as Fernandez, famous for his portrayal of the high-energy striker Dani Rojas in "Ted Lasso," made his competitive bow in the USL. The actor was introduced as a substitute in the 79th minute of El Paso Locomotive's USL Cup clash against New Mexico United.
Wearing the No. 91 shirt, Fernandez stepped onto the field for his debut in a professional environment. While the match ultimately ended in a 2-0 defeat for Locomotive, the appearance marked the culmination of a remarkable journey back to professional sports for the 35-year-old.
- Chicago Fire
A physical homecoming for the Mexican forward
Fernandez is no stranger to the rigours of the professional game, having spent his formative years in the youth ranks of former Liga MX side Tecos. Though injuries forced him to pivot toward a successful acting career in his early 20s, the desire to play at a high level never truly dissipated.
The road back to the pitch involved intense preparation, as the actor began testing himself physically last year with a dedicated team of performance coaches and specialists. After a trial period with the Chicago Fire's reserve squad earlier in 2026, he eventually impressed the staff at El Paso to earn a professional contract.
Reflecting on the emotional journey
For Fernandez, the opportunity to play professionally goes way beyond a PR stunt. The debut marks the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition that was once sidelined by physical setbacks. The actor has often spoken about the deep connection he shares with the sport that made him a household name on television.
Speaking about his unique career path, Fernandez previously stated: "Football has given me both the best moments, the sad moments. I guess that's why, for me, football is life." His debut, though brief, featured a moment of intensity as he picked up a yellow card during his late runout on the pitch.
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Staying humble after the big moment
Following the final whistle, the actor took to social media to express his gratitude to those who supported his foray into the USL alongside his Hollywood career. Despite the loss on the night, the significance of the milestone was not lost on the man who famously claimed that "football is life" on the small screen.
Fernandez wrote on his Instagram Story: "Thank you God, family, friends, my people. Let's keep working hard." With his debut now officially in the books, the focus shifts to whether the "Dani Rojas" magic can help El Paso climb the table.
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