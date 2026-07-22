Ted Lasso goal celebration! Cristo Fernandez plans Dani Rojas-themed routine after swapping AFC Richmond for professional contract at El Paso Locomotive FC

After rising to global fame as the endlessly enthusiastic Dani Rojas on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, Fernandez has completed a remarkable return to professional football. As reported by The New York Times, Fernandez, 35, recently made his debut for El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship, the second tier of the sport in the United States.

Two decades after his teenage career in Guadalajara was cut short by a serious knee injury, Fernandez has defied the odds to step back onto the pitch. El Paso Locomotive FC have welcomed him into their ranks, allowing Fernandez to transition from acting in a fictional locker room to competing in a genuine professional football environment.