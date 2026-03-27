Where to watch and live stream USL Championship soccer

As soccer as a whole continues to grow throughout the United States, so too does the audience following the USL Championship.

Establishing itself as one of the fastest growing leagues on the continent, the league features clubs from coast to coast with passionate fanbases and unique local identities.

Quickly carving a name for itself as a vital part of the American soccer landscape, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch USL Championship soccer this season.

Upcoming USL Championship TV schedule

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream MLS soccer

Where to watch USL Championship for free

Rights to the USL Championship are mostly held by ESPN in the United States. This means that when games are shown on ESPN's linear channels, you can access them via streaming services who offers new customers a free trial.

Fubo and DirecTV are two such streaming services. Both offer a five day trial before you can choose on whether to commit to a longer-term contract. Fubo also offers everything available on ESPN's own streaming platform as part of their packages.

Paramount+ also show the occasional USL Championship match. Their free trial is currently seven days.

ESPN's own streaming platform does not currently offer a free trial.

Where to watch USL Championship with Spanish commentary

Occasional USL Championship matches are shown on TUDN, which is available to stream live on DirecTV.

Where to watch USL Championship worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch USL Championship soccer game live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster International YouTube, Bet365

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest USL Championship soccer game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).