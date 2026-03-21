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CSD Macara

CSD Macara Overview

Elche CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports

Delantero de La Liga se enfrenta a más de 10 años de prisión por presunta violación

El delantero del Elche Rafa Mir se enfrenta a una posible pena de 10 años y medio de prisión tras una grave escalada en su batalla legal en curso. La fiscalía española ha formalizado su solicitud de pena de cárcel en relación con una presunta agresión sexual a una mujer de 21 años en septiembre de 2024. El delantero, que estaba cedido en el Valencia en el momento del incidente, espera ahora un juicio que podría poner fin a su carrera profesional.

Primera DivisiónElche
Mbappe Carreras Madrid GFX

Impresionante gol en solitario de Carreras y tanto tardío de Mbappé impulsan al Real Madrid

Álvaro Carreras marcó un gol memorable y Kylian Mbappé añadió un segundo tardío para llevar a un Real Madrid por lo demás irregular a superar al Valencia por 2-0. Los Blancos estuvieron muy lejos de su mejor nivel en un complicado partido del domingo por la noche, pero un dúo de goles en la segunda parte evitó cualquier bochorno y garantizó que siguen muy metidos en la lucha por el título tras un bajón invernal.

Player ratingsK. Mbappe
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March 2026
Serie A
Deportivo Cuenca badge
Deportivo Cuenca
DEC
1
CSD Macara badge
CSD Macara
DMA
1
FT
April 2026
Serie A
CSD Macara badge
CSD Macara
DMA
Aucas badge
Aucas
AUC
Copa Sudamericana
CSD Macara badge
CSD Macara
DMA
America de Cali badge
America de Cali
AMC
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Independiente del Valle crestIndependiente del Valle6411116513
W
L
D
W
W
2CSD Macara crestCSD Macara624052310
D
W
D
D
W
3LDU de Quito crestLDU de Quito631276110
W
W
D
L
L
4Universidad Catolica crestUniversidad Catolica52306249
D
W
D
W
D
5Libertad crestLibertad62315419
D
D
L
W
D
Last updated 1 hour ago
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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Barcelona x Rayo Vallecano - La Liga - 22/03/2026
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

Gegründet wurde der Liverpool Football Club im Jahr 1892.

Der Liverpool FC befindet sich im Besitz der US-amerikanischen Fenway Sports Group. Führende Figur der Eigentümergruppe ist der Unternehmer John W. Henry als Mehrheitseigner.

Die FSG übernahm den Traditionsklub im Jahr 2010 und hält darüber hinaus Beteiligungen an weiteren Sportteams, darunter die Boston Red Sox aus der Major League Baseball.