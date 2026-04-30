Today's game between Alianza Atletico and CSD Macara will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 10:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Alianza Atletico vs CSD Macara are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Alianza Atletico and CSD Macara meet in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides needing points to sharpen their position in the table.

The Peruvian outfit arrive at this fixture carrying the weight of a difficult domestic run. Three defeats in their last four league outings have dented their confidence, though they did manage a win over Universitario de Deportes in their most recent Primera Division fixture.

In continental terms, Alianza Atletico have shown they can compete at this level. A draw against Tigre and a narrow loss to América de Cali show a side that has been in these battles before, even if results have not always gone their way.

Macara travel to this fixture with a contrasting mood. The Ecuadorian club demolished Libertad 3-0 in their last Serie A outing and have won two of their past three matches across all competitions, suggesting a team building real momentum at the right time.

Their Copa Sudamericana form is also worth noting. A 1-0 win over Tigre in the group stage puts Macara in second place in Group A, just one position above Alianza Atletico, making this a direct confrontation between two sides fighting for the same ground.

The stakes are clear. A win for either club could reshape the group standings with several matchdays still to play.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Alianza Atletico vs CSD Macara live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Alianza Atletico vs CSD Macara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Alianza Atletico ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The same applies to CSD Macara, with no team news, absences, or probable lineup confirmed at this stage. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Alianza Atletico head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions. That victory, a 2-1 away win against Universitario de Deportes on April 26, was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch. They lost to Comerciantes Unidos and Sport Boys in consecutive Primera Division fixtures before that, and a 2-1 defeat to América de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana underlines the challenge they face at this level. Across those five matches, they scored five goals and conceded four, with a draw against Tigre their only other positive result.

Macara arrive in far better shape. Three wins from their last five matches tell a story of a side finding form at the right moment. They beat Barcelona SC 3-1 and then Libertad 3-0 in back-to-back outings, scoring six goals across those two games alone. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Universidad Católica is the one blot on an otherwise positive recent record, and their Copa Sudamericana win over Tigre confirms they are performing on the continental stage as well as domestically. They have scored seven goals in their last five matches and conceded just four.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Alianza Atletico and CSD Macara. This fixture therefore offers little historical precedent to draw on, and both sides will be shaping their approach based on current form rather than past encounters.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, CSD Macara currently sit in second place, with Alianza Atletico one position below them in third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Alianza Atletico vs CSD Macara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: