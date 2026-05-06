Today's game between CSD Macara and Tigre will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for CSD Macara vs Tigre are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch live via Fubo or Fanatiz, both of which carry Copa Sudamericana coverage.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can access your regular platforms from abroad and watch without interruption.

CSD Macara host Tigre in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana, a fixture with real weight at the top of the table for the Ecuadorian side and growing urgency for their Argentine visitors.

Macara go into this match as the form team in the group. They beat Tigre 1-0 in the reverse fixture in April, and their recent domestic results back up that confidence — three wins from their last five across all competitions, including a 3-0 demolition of Libertad in the Ecuadorian Serie A.

That win over Tigre was no fluke. Macara have shown they can handle the continental stage, and sitting second in Group A, they will want to press their advantage at home.

Tigre arrive in a difficult moment. The Argentine club drew 1-1 with Rosario Central in their most recent Liga Profesional outing but have not won in their last five matches across all competitions. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has produced no wins and that home defeat to Macara still looms large.

With the group stage advancing, Tigre cannot afford another slip. They did beat América de Cali 2-0 in their last continental fixture, which offered a rare bright spot, but consistency has been absent throughout this run.

Macara will sense an opportunity to extend their grip on second place. Tigre need a result to keep their qualification hopes realistic.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CSD Macara vs Tigre live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CSD Macara vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for CSD Macara ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tigre are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the visiting side. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Macara have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Orense on May 3, but before that they beat Alianza Atletico 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana and defeated Libertad 3-0 in the league. They also beat Barcelona SC 3-1 earlier in the run, though a 4-0 loss to Universidad Católica represents the low point of that stretch. Macara have scored nine goals across their last five matches and conceded five.

Tigre have drawn one and lost one in their two most recent outings. A 1-1 draw with Rosario Central on May 3 followed a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over América de Cali on May 1. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Sarmiento in the Liga Profesional, drew 1-1 with Huracan, and lost 0-1 to Macara in the reverse fixture on April 16. Tigre have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches, with two consecutive draws at the start of that run.





Head-to-Head Record

DMA Last match TIG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Tigre 0 - 1 CSD Macara 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in this Copa Sudamericana group stage, when CSD Macara won 1-0 away at Tigre on April 16, 2026. That result put Macara in a strong position in Group A and left Tigre without a win in the competition. There is no further head-to-head data available beyond that single fixture.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, CSD Macara currently sit first in the table, with Tigre in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CSD Macara vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: