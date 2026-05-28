Today's game between America de Cali and CSD Macara will kick-off at May 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

US viewers have several options to watch America de Cali vs CSD Macara live. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

America de Cali and CSD Macara meet in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana in what is a fixture with real weight at both ends of the table.

America de Cali come into this game sitting second in the group, managed by David Gonzalez. Their continental campaign has been steady, though domestic results have complicated the picture. A 4-0 defeat to Santa Fe in the Colombian Primera A was a damaging result, and they will be looking to restore some confidence on home soil.

Macara arrive as group leaders under Guillermo Sanguinetti, but they carry their own concerns. A 2-0 loss to Emelec in the Ecuadorian Serie A last weekend was their second league defeat in three outings, and their most recent Copa Sudamericana outing ended in a goalless draw with Alianza Atletico.

The group standings give this fixture a clear edge. Macara sit top and America sit second, meaning the home side know a win could shift the balance of the group at a critical stage of the campaign.

Both sides have met once already this cycle. That encounter ended 1-1, leaving neither team with a decisive advantage and making this second meeting all the more important.

For TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch America de Cali vs CSD Macara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

David Gonzalez's America de Cali side have no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting lineup has been released. The same applies to Macara, with Guillermo Sanguinetti yet to confirm his XI or flag any absentees. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

America de Cali have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Tigre in the Copa Sudamericana, and they also drew 1-1 with Santa Fe in the Primera A. The low point of the run was a 4-0 defeat to Santa Fe, though they did record back-to-back wins before that, beating Alianza Atletico 2-0 away and Deportivo Pereira 1-0 at home.

Macara's last five games show one win, two draws, and two defeats. They beat Manta 1-0 in the Serie A and drew 0-0 with Alianza Atletico in the Sudamericana, but losses to Emelec and Independiente del Valle in the league bracket that run. Their most recent game was a 2-0 defeat to Emelec on May 24.





Head-to-Head Record

AMC Last match DMA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins CSD Macara 1 - 1 America de Cali 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data took place on April 10, 2026, in the Copa Sudamericana. Playing at home, CSD Macara drew 1-1 with America de Cali, leaving the head-to-head record level heading into this second encounter.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, CSD Macara currently lead the table in first place, while America de Cali sit second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch America de Cali vs CSD Macara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: