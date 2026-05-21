Today's game between CSD Macara and Alianza Atletico will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 10:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

The TV channel and live stream options for CSD Macara vs Alianza Atletico are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch the action across several platforms covering South American football.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access the broadcast from your home country. Make sure to check the terms of your subscription before connecting.

CSD Macara and Alianza Atletico meet again in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs knowing exactly what is at stake after their first encounter earlier this month.

Macara sit top of the group after a strong start to the continental campaign, though their domestic form has been uneven. A heavy 3-0 defeat to Independiente del Valle in the Ecuadorian Serie A last weekend will have sharpened the focus ahead of this return fixture.

Alianza Atletico travel from Peru carrying the memory of that opening-leg loss, when Macara won 2-0 on Peruvian soil. The Sullana club have been inconsistent across competitions, but a 2-0 win over ADC Juan Pablo II in their most recent Primera Division outing suggests they remain capable of producing results.

The group standings tell a straightforward story: Macara lead, Alianza sit fourth, and the gap between them makes this a fixture the visitors cannot afford to lose if they want to keep their Sudamericana ambitions alive.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the game live, read on.

How to watch CSD Macara vs Alianza Atletico with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either CSD Macara or Alianza Atletico ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting lineups have been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Macara's last five matches paint a picture of a side that can produce results in continental competition but has struggled for consistency in the league. They won this very fixture in the first leg, beating Alianza Atletico 2-0, and followed that with a 1-0 win away at Manta in the Serie A. A 2-2 draw with Tigre in the Sudamericana sits in the middle of that run, sandwiched by two domestic defeats, including a 2-1 loss at home to Orense and that heavy 3-0 reverse against Independiente del Valle last Friday. Across those five games, Macara scored five goals and conceded ten, a return that reflects the gap between their continental and domestic performances.

Alianza Atletico arrive with a mixed record of their own. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over ADC Juan Pablo II in the Peruvian Primera Division, but that followed a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Garcilaso and a 2-0 loss to America de Cali in the Sudamericana. A 4-1 thrashing of Sport Huancayo earlier in the run stands as their most convincing display across the five games. They have won two, lost three, and scored nine goals while conceding six in that period.





Head-to-Head Record

DMA Last match ALA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Alianza Atletico 0 - 2 CSD Macara 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data took place on May 1, 2026, in the Copa Sudamericana. Playing at home in that first leg, Alianza Atletico lost 2-0 to CSD Macara, leaving the Ecuadorian club with a commanding advantage heading into this return fixture.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, CSD Macara currently lead the table in first place, while Alianza Atletico sit fourth. The gap in positions underlines how much ground the Peruvian side must recover in this second meeting.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CSD Macara vs Alianza Atletico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: