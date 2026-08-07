Colorado Rapids Overview

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.
We are now just hours away from the start of the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with all 48 teams having made their way to North America with dreams of glory driving them. All of the pre-qualifying favourites made it safely through, including Spain, Brazil, England, France and defending champions Argentina.
Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening in Leiria as Portugal concluded their 2026 World Cup preparations with a slender 2-1 victory over Nigeria. Despite the win, the 41-year-old veteran lacked his usual clinical edge, spurning several golden opportunities to extend his legendary international goal tally.
Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to lead Portugal into a record-breaking sixth World Cup, but questions are already being asked about whether his time on home soil is coming to an end. National team boss Roberto Martinez has addressed whether a pre-tournament friendly against Nigeria serves as a final farewell for the legendary forward.
Victor Osimhen is once again at the centre of a global transfer scramble following a major admission from the Nigerian national team camp. After a prolific spell in Turkey with Galatasaray, the former Napoli superstar appears ready to make his next career move, with the Premier League and Serie A clubs on high alert.