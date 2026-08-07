Colorado Rapids Overview

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Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.

World CupCabo Verde
World Cup missing stars GFX

Biggest stars who failed to qualify for World Cup 2026

We are now just hours away from the start of the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with all 48 teams having made their way to North America with dreams of glory driving them. All of the pre-qualifying favourites made it safely through, including Spain, Brazil, England, France and defending champions Argentina.

AnalysisWorld Cup
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Standings

League One crestLeague One

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Girona crestGirona00000000
13Granada crestGranada00000000
14Las Palmas crestLas Palmas00000000
15Leganes crestLeganes00000000
16Mallorca crestMallorca00000000
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Wetten im Fokus

2. Bundesliga: Bochum gegen Hertha BSC! Winamax boostet die Quote für “beide Teams treffen” auf 14,50!
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