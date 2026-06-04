World Cup 2026 Winner Odds: Favorites and Underdogs Betting Analysis

Argentina and Brazil lead the South American challenge, while many countries will take inspiration from Morocco’s run to the semi-finals in 2022.

We’ll take a look at the favorites to lift the trophy, as well as some potential dark horses. There are also strategy tips for betting on the big event.

Latest World Cup 2026 Winner Odds

Betting on the World Cup winner is the most popular outright market. From the time of the draw until the first match, the World Cup 2026 winner odds continue to shift. Bettors try to spot value in teams before a ball is kicked.

Team Confederation Odds Notes Spain Europe +450 Tournament favorites - Euros Winners France Europe +450 Elite attacking depth - Best Squad in Tourney England Europe +650 Consistent challengers - Big name EPL Players Brazil South America +800 Historic power - Five time Winners Argentina South America +800 Reigning champions with pedigree Portugal Europe +900 Dangerous outsider - Ronaldo's 6th Tourney USMNT North America +4000 Home Field advantage with massive support

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

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USMNT World Cup Winner Odds - +4000

While the tournament is being hosted across three countries, only the USA can benefit from home advantage in every round. If they finish first or second in Group D, all of their fixtures will be played in the United States.

Host nations often massively outperform expectations at World Cups. If key man Christian Pulisic can find some rhythm, a run to the quarter-finals is not out of the question.

World Cup 2026 Favorites: Team-by-team analysis

Most World Cup winners enter the tournament among the leading contenders. Squad depth, tactical organisation and experience often separate the favorites from the rest of the field.

Spain +450 to win World Cup 2026

Since outclassing their rivals to win Euro 2024, Spain have continued to impress. They’ve not lost a competitive match in regulation time since October 2023. However, they’ve failed to make it past the first knockout hurdle at the World Cup since their solitary global crown in 2010.

They are blessed with real depth and quality in midfield, but have fitness doubts over key wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. Those factors suggest La Roja could again be vulnerable in the early stages, and they seem slightly short at their current price.

France +450 to win World Cup 2026

France’s attacking quality is unrivalled, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue competing for places. That does have the potential to create tensions in the squad. However, having reached back-to-back World Cup finals, there is also a sense of continuity under long-serving boss Didier Deschamps.

A tough group will ensure Les Bleus need to be on their game from the very outset. They should have the depth to manage a challenging schedule, and France seem the best bet among the three main favorites.

England +650 to win World Cup 2026

England established themselves as consistent challengers across four tournaments under Gareth Southgate. Despite that, their inability to go that extra mile and lift a trophy does hint at some shortcomings. Thomas Tuchel is the new man at the helm, and he has genuine quality at his disposal across the pitch.

Harry Kane’s goal threat is likely to push the Three Lions into at least the last eight again. However, fatigue could be a factor for the likes of Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka at the end of demanding club seasons. England may again fall just short of a first trophy in 60 years.

Brazil +800 to win World Cup 2026

Carlo Ancelotti has been trusted with the task of ending Brazil’s 24-year wait for World Cup glory. Given his close relationship with star player Vinicius Junior, and strong man-management skills, he’s a natural fit for the role. The Selecao could also thrive in hot conditions, which may be tougher for the European teams to adjust to.

While doubts remain over who will start as the striker, Ancelotti does have plenty of options. He can also rely on Raphinha to provide a goal threat, and Brazil appear to offer value at their current price.

Argentina +800 to win World Cup 2026

The case for Argentina in 2026 seems weaker than it did in 2022, largely because Lionel Messi is now 38. However, he is still performing very well for Inter Miami and is already acclimatised to American conditions. Lionel Scaloni remains at the helm and the reigning champions have a very settled team. However, it is an ageing side, and they may find it tough to sustain their level across eight matches.

Portugal +800 to win World Cup 2026

Portugal always head into major tournaments looking capable of going deep, and this time is no exception. They have a number of talented young players, including several of the stars of PSG’s latest Champions League triumph. That is complemented by the experience of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, who is fresh from setting a new Premier League assists record.

There is sufficient depth to suggest they can last the course, and Roberto Martinez’s team appear to offer value.

How World Cup 2026 winner betting works

The World Cup winner market involves predicting which nation will lift the trophy. Bets will be settled shortly after the final.

Overall squad quality is the driving force in shaping the World Cup 2026 winner odds. However, tournament experience and recent form can also be significant factors.

In addition, it’s worth considering the group-stage draw and potential knockout paths for this expanded 48-team tournament.

Injuries, squad depth, tactical flexibility and managerial quality will also have an impact. Bettors should always check the current odds with licensed operators in their countries.

Odds will fluctuate significantly throughout the tournament, particularly during the knockout stage. More favorable paths will open up for some teams, while others may face tougher routes to the final.

That will lead to shifts in the market, as will any major team news such as a key player getting injured.

Underdog Picks for World Cup Winner

Aside from the World Cup 2026 favorites, there are a number of other sides that have the potential to challenge. Strong tactical teams, emerging generations and favorable tournament paths can create opportunities in the betting market.

The likes of Turkey, South Korea and Morocco have all reached the last four this century. Meanwhile, Croatia were losing finalists in 2018.

Norway – value at +2800

It is 26 years since Norway appeared at a major championship, but they are genuine dark horses in North America. Defensive flaws may prevent them going all the way, but they have a guaranteed goal threat in Erling Haaland. The Man City striker netted 16 times during qualifying, twice as many as any other player in Europe.

With Martin Odegaard and Antonio Nusa for support, Norway could offer value to reach the last eight or last four.

Colombia – value at +3500

Despite never advancing past the quarter-finals at a World Cup, Colombia are another dangerous outsider. They also have star attacking quality in the shape of Luis Diaz. James Rodriguez also frequently still produces his best football on the international stage.

Even if they finish second to Portugal in Group K, they’d only face another runner-up in the Round of 32. That suggests the 2024 Copa America finalists are worth backing to have a good run. They’ll also benefit from great support and favorable conditions in the United States.

Japan – value at +5000

In contrast to the likes of Norway and Colombia, Japan have no outright stars who will elevate their level. However, they have a balanced squad and a clear playing style that has been developed over many years.

They’re in great form following six straight friendly wins, with England and Brazil among the teams they have defeated during that period. The Samurai Blue seem to be worth backing to have their best ever World Cup by reaching the quarter-finals.

Dark horses from around the world

Outside of the main contenders in the World Cup winner betting 2026, some surprise packages could emerge. Most teams have one or two key players who can make a big difference. If those individuals hit a hot streak of form and a favorable knockout path emerges, some unfancied nations could shine.

Ecuador +6600 to win World Cup 2026

Having only conceded five goals in 18 matches in qualifying, Ecuador will be tricky opponents for the top sides. With Moises Caicedo protecting a solid backline, they can take inspiration from what a defensive Morocco side achieved in 2022. They may lack the goal threat needed to win the tournament. However, with some good fortune in penalty shootouts, a potential path to the semi-finals could emerge.

Senegal +6600 to win World Cup 2026

Despite being stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year, Senegal will still take belief from that competition. They’ll be very dangerous on the break with Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr.

A tough group, which features France and Norway, may leave them needing to face strong opposition in the Round of 32. That’s a concern, but if they settle quickly into the tournament, the West Africans have the quality to reach the quarter-finals.

Turkey +6600 to win World Cup 2026

The emergence of youngsters Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz makes Turkey another dangerous outsider. They can also rely on excellent set-piece deliveries from Hakan Calhanoglu.

There are defensive vulnerabilities, but having won both play-off matches 1-0 in March, Vincenzo Montella appears to have found some solutions. Turkey should benefit from a favorable group-stage draw, and they’re another outsider offering value to reach the last eight.

Factors that influence World Cup Futures Betting

The strongest squad does not always win the World Cup. Successful teams invariably need a few slices of good fortune on their route to glory. Tournament football also often rewards a combination of balance, depth and adaptability.

Several factors often prove decisive:

Squad depth

Injuries to key players

Tournament experience

Group-stage draw

Knockout bracket

Defensive record

Goalkeeping quality

Set-piece strength

Penalty specialists

Managerial experience

Home advantage

Familiar conditions

Strategy tips for betting on World Cup 2026 Winner Futures

Having success when making World Cup 2026 predictions will require a range of approaches. Bettors will need to balance quality, price and tournament path. Looking beyond the shortest-priced favorites can uncover hidden value.

Consider teams with realistic paths to the semi-finals

Prioritise balanced squads over star power alone

Monitor injuries before the tournament

Evaluate squad depth carefully

Look at defensive records as well as attacking talent

Consider tournament experience

Analyse the knockout bracket

Be cautious of public sentiment driving prices

Compare multiple contenders

Reassess positions as the tournament approaches

Avoid overreacting to early results in the group stage

World Cup 2026 Winner Odds & Betting FAQs

Who are the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain and France are the two favorites in the outright winner market. Les Bleus have shortened to a similar price to their European rivals in the buildup to the tournament. England, Brazil, Argentina and Portugal are the other leading contenders.

How does World Cup Futures betting work?

Betting on the World Cup winner involves simply picking the team you think will lift the trophy. Some bookmakers also offer each-way options, where you can be rewarded if a team reaches the final or semi-finals.

Check each bookmaker's settlement rules for those markets. Other World Cup outright options include betting on the group winners and individual awards such as the Golden Ball.

Has a underdog ever won the World Cup?

Only eight nations have ever won the World Cup. Uruguay’s triumph in 1950 over hosts and strong favorites Brazil is the clearest example of an outsider lifting the trophy.

Since then, the tournament has always been won by an established football power, but not always the outright favorites.

When is the best time to place a World Cup winner bet?

Placing pre-tournament bets can often be the best way to find value. Undervalued teams will typically see their prices shorten after one or two strong group-stage displays. However, bettors can also profit once the action starts by analysing and reacting to performance levels and potential knockout paths.

Should I back a favorite or several underdogs?

Spreading your bets across several contenders can reduce risk. In an expanded World Cup, even the best teams can quickly exit the tournament with one bad performance in the knockout stage.

There will be shock results, so backing a favorite, as well as one or two value outsiders may be the smart approach.