+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Always Ready

Always Ready Overview

Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg

Van Dijk makes worrying admission after Liverpool's defeat

Virgil van Dijk has delivered a bleak assessment of Liverpool's current form following a damaging 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The Reds captain revealed his growing frustrations as the defending champions saw their hopes of securing Champions League football take another significant hit at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

V. van DijkPremier League
Igor Tudor

Tudor clarifies viral Slot 'mix-up'

Tottenham interim head coach Igor Tudor has laughed off suggestions that he mistook a member of the Spurs backroom staff for Liverpool manager Arne Slot during a recent trip to Anfield. The Croatian was seen in a viral clip engaging in a warm exchange with a bald-headed man at Anfield, leading many to believe he had suffered a case of mistaken identity.

I. TudorTottenham
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Slot delivers Isak injury update after Ekitike blow

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has issued an update on Alexander Isak's fitness after Hugo Ekitike was injured in the club's dismal defeat to Brighton on Saturday. The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker had to be withdrawn within the first 10 minutes after sustaining a dead leg, while Isak has been out since December's clash with Tottenham.

A. IsakBrighton vs Liverpool
FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-LIVERPOOL

'It hurts a lot' - Slot slams underperforming Liverpool stars

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has blasted his underperforming players in the wake of Saturday's damaging 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League. Two goals from Danny Welbeck sealed a win for the Seagulls and condemned the defending champions to their 10th Premier League defeat of the season so far. The result could also prove crucial in the hunt for Champions League places.

A. SlotBrighton vs Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Better with age! Welbeck joins Zlatan in elite club

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck further established his Premier League legacy on Saturday by scoring twice in a 2-1 win for the Seagulls over Liverpool at the Amex Stadium. The former Manchester United man has now joined a unique club that also contains Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gary McAllister as he continues to shine in the English top flight at the grand old age of 35.

D. WelbeckBrighton
More
April 2026
Copa Libertadores
Always Ready badge
Always Ready
REA
LDU de Quito badge
LDU de Quito
UNI
More

Standings

Primera Division crestPrimera Division

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Always Ready crestAlways Ready30225391345771
L
W
W
W
W
2Bolivar crestBolivar30215482325068
W
W
W
W
W
3The Strongest crestThe Strongest30211877473064
W
L
L
W
L
4San Antonio Bulo Bulo crestSan Antonio Bulo Bulo30137106254846
W
L
W
W
W
5Blooming crestBlooming30144125356-346
L
W
L
W
L
More

Betting spotlight

Nice vs PSG Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Parisians to dominate
See more betting articles

History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

Gegründet wurde der Liverpool Football Club im Jahr 1892.

Der Liverpool FC befindet sich im Besitz der US-amerikanischen Fenway Sports Group. Führende Figur der Eigentümergruppe ist der Unternehmer John W. Henry als Mehrheitseigner.

Die FSG übernahm den Traditionsklub im Jahr 2010 und hält darüber hinaus Beteiligungen an weiteren Sportteams, darunter die Boston Red Sox aus der Major League Baseball.