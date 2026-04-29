Today's game between Mirassol and Always Ready will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Mirassol vs Always Ready are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through several platforms carrying Copa Libertadores coverage.

Mirassol and Always Ready meet in Group G of the Copa Libertadores, with both sides needing points to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Mirassol arrive at this fixture having endured a difficult run of results. The Brazilian side have won just once in their last five matches, and a 1-0 defeat to São Paulo in the Brasileirão last weekend did little to lift the mood around the club.

Their Copa Libertadores campaign has also struggled to gain traction. A 2-0 loss to LDU de Quito earlier in the group stage left them sitting third in Group G, and another slip here could effectively end their hopes of advancing.

Always Ready come into this game in better domestic form. The Bolivian champions have won their last two Primera División matches and carry some confidence from that run, even if their continental record tells a different story.

In the Copa Libertadores, the Bolivians have lost both of their group stage matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Lanús and a narrow loss to LDU de Quito. They sit fourth in Group G and know a result here is not just preferable — it is necessary.

With both teams occupying the bottom two positions in the group, this is effectively a must-win fixture for each side. The loser faces a near-impossible task of reaching the knockout rounds.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mirassol vs Always Ready, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Mirassol vs Always Ready with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Mirassol is not yet available. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a projected XI has not been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Always Ready have also yet to confirm their squad for this fixture. No absences or suspensions are currently listed. Further information is expected to be released in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Mirassol have found consistency difficult to come by recently. Across their last five matches, they have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats, scoring five goals and conceding six. Their only victory in that stretch came against Internacional, a 2-1 result in the Brasileirão, but that has been bookended by losses to Bahia and São Paulo and a 2-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to LDU de Quito. A draw with Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa do Brasil rounds out a run that offers little momentum heading into this fixture.

Always Ready have fared better in domestic competition. They have won two and drawn one of their last five matches, though both Copa Libertadores outings ended in defeat. A 1-0 win over Oriente Petrolero and a 1-2 victory at Guabira in the Primera División show they can get results at home level, but their continental form — two losses from two — is the more relevant measure here. They have scored three and conceded three across their last five games in all competitions.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Mirassol and Always Ready are recorded in the available data. This Copa Libertadores group stage fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Libertadores, Mirassol currently sit third and Always Ready fourth, meaning both sides are below the qualification places with work to do.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs Always Ready today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: