Today's game between Always Ready and Lanus will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Always Ready vs Lanus in the Copa Libertadores are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz are both carrying coverage of this fixture for viewers in the United States.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the match through your regular platform. ExpressVPN is one widely used option for this purpose.

Always Ready host Lanus in Copa Libertadores Group G, a fixture that carries real consequences for both sides' hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

The Bolivian hosts sit fourth in the group and have yet to win in continental play this campaign. Three consecutive Primera División wins have kept spirits up domestically, but their Copa Libertadores record tells a starkly different story — two defeats from two, including a 1-0 loss to Lanus in the reverse fixture last month.

Lanus arrive in better continental shape. The Argentine side picked up that away win over Always Ready in April and followed it with a 1-0 victory over LDU de Quito, which has them sitting second in Group G. Their Liga Profesional form has been more inconsistent, but in CONMEBOL competition they have shown the discipline to grind out results.

For Always Ready, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose. A second defeat to the same opponent in the group stage would leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, with the mathematics of Group G offering little room for further slip-ups.

Lanus, meanwhile, will want to consolidate their position. A win here would strengthen their grip on second place and keep pressure on group leaders LDU de Quito, who have already beaten Always Ready in this campaign.

The first meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to Lanus on their own turf. Always Ready will be looking for a different outcome on home soil, though their continental form so far gives little indication that a turnaround is imminent.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Always Ready vs Lanus, including TV channel and live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Always Ready vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Always Ready have no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lanus are also without a confirmed team news update at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further information is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Always Ready have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one additional defeat rounding out the run. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Nacional Potosi in the Primera División on May 2. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Mirassol in the Copa Libertadores, a result that extended their winless record in continental play. They also recorded wins over Guabira (1-2 away) and Oriente Petrolero (1-0) in domestic competition. Their only other Copa Libertadores appearance in this stretch was the 1-0 defeat to Lanus on April 16.

Lanus have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat across their last four available results, with the fifth being that Copa Libertadores victory over Always Ready. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Deportivo Riestra in the Liga Profesional on May 2. Before that, they beat LDU de Quito 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores on April 28, which stands as their most significant recent result. Two goalless draws in domestic play — against Central Cordoba de Santiago and Deportivo Riestra — bookend a run that has been tight-margined throughout. Lanus have conceded just once across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

REA Last match LAN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Lanus 1 - 0 Always Ready 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came on April 16, 2026, when Lanus won 1-0 at home in Copa Libertadores Group G. That result is the sole data point available, meaning this fixture in Bolivia represents only the second encounter between the sides.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group G, Lanus currently sit second and Always Ready are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Always Ready vs Lanus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: