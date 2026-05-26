Today's game between LDU de Quito and Always Ready will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for LDU de Quito vs Always Ready are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

LDU de Quito host Always Ready in Group G of the Copa Libertadores, with the Ecuadorian side looking to press home the advantage of playing in Quito.

LDU arrive in decent domestic form. Three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Serie A victories, suggest a squad that has found some rhythm. Their most recent Copa Libertadores outing ended in a 2-0 win over Lanus, and under coach Tiago Nunes they have shown they can be difficult to break down at home.

Always Ready come into this fixture under real pressure. The Bolivian club have lost two of their last three matches, including a 1-2 defeat to Mirassol in the Copa Libertadores, and their position in the group leaves little room for further slip-ups. Coach Marcelo Straccia will need a response.

The two sides met earlier in this group stage, with LDU winning 1-0 away in La Paz in April. That result gave the Ecuadorians a psychological edge, and Always Ready will need to overturn that deficit to keep their continental ambitions alive.

For LDU, a win would consolidate their place in the group and strengthen their case for a last-16 spot. For Always Ready, anything less than three points would leave their qualification hopes in serious danger.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LDU de Quito vs Always Ready live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch LDU de Quito vs Always Ready with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

LDU de Quito have no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture under coach Tiago Nunes, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes available.

Always Ready are similarly without confirmed team news. Coach Marcelo Straccia has not named a projected XI, and no absences or suspensions have been reported. Further information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

LDU de Quito have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their only defeat in that run came in the Copa Libertadores, a 2-0 loss to Mirassol, while their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Cuenca in the Serie A. Before that, they beat Lanus 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores and followed it with a 2-1 domestic win over Tecnico Universitario. Three wins, one draw, and one defeat reflects a squad in reasonable form heading into this fixture.

Always Ready have struggled for consistency, picking up two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Copa Libertadores loss to Mirassol, and they also lost 0-1 to The Strongest in the Bolivian Primera Division. A 4-0 Copa Libertadores win over Lanus remains their standout result in that run, alongside a 3-1 domestic victory over Nacional Potosi. Always Ready scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-0 to LDU de Quito, played in April 2026 in the Copa Libertadores group stage with Always Ready as the nominal home side. The two clubs also met twice in the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, with LDU winning the first leg 3-0 before Always Ready responded with a 3-1 victory in the second. Across the three recorded meetings in this dataset, LDU hold an edge of two wins to one, with both sides having shown they can cause damage when the conditions suit them.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Libertadores, LDU de Quito sit second and Always Ready are fourth. That gap means LDU are well placed to qualify for the knockout rounds, while Always Ready must win to keep their hopes of progression realistic.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LDU de Quito vs Always Ready today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: