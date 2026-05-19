Today's game between Always Ready and Mirassol will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Always Ready vs Mirassol are listed below, with coverage available across multiple platforms.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch as normal. Check the terms of your streaming service before using one.

Always Ready host Mirassol in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with the Bolivian side looking to reverse a result from just weeks ago.

Always Ready come into this fixture sitting fourth in Group G and in need of a turnaround after a difficult run. They were beaten 2-0 by Mirassol in the reverse fixture and have since lost to The Strongest in the Bolivian Primera Division, though a 4-0 Copa Libertadores win over Lanus showed they can perform at this level on their day.

Mirassol arrive as group leaders and in the kind of form that demands respect. The Brazilian side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Copa Libertadores victories over LDU de Quito and Always Ready. Their continental confidence is evident.

The visitors do carry the weight of a demanding schedule. A 3-1 Serie A defeat to Atletico MG in their most recent outing was a reminder that Mirassol are still fighting relegation in Brazil, and the demands of competing on two fronts are real. Their squad will be tested across the coming weeks.

For Always Ready, this is a fixture that carries serious implications for their group stage survival. Three points are not just desirable — they are close to necessary if the Bolivian club wants to remain in contention.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Always Ready vs Mirassol, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Always Ready vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Always Ready ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a projected XI has not been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mirassol have also yet to confirm their squad for the trip. No absences or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Always Ready head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, taking two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 loss to The Strongest in the Bolivian Primera Division, and they also drew 0-0 with Independiente Petrolero in the league. On the positive side, a 4-0 Copa Libertadores win over Lanus and a 3-1 Primera Division victory over Nacional Potosi show the goals are there when things click. Across those five matches, Always Ready scored seven goals and conceded two, with their defensive record in continental play notably stronger than in domestic fixtures.

Mirassol arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Atletico MG, but before that they beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 in the cup and drew 1-1 with Chapecoense AF in the league. In Copa Libertadores action, they beat LDU de Quito 2-0 and claimed a 2-0 win over Always Ready in the reverse fixture. Across the five matches, Mirassol scored eight goals and conceded six, with their continental performances standing out as particularly composed.





Head-to-Head Record

REA Last match MIR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Mirassol 2 - 0 Always Ready 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The two sides have only one recorded meeting in the provided dataset. Mirassol hosted Always Ready on April 29, 2026 in the Copa Libertadores and won 2-0. That result currently represents the full head-to-head picture between these clubs at this level, with Always Ready yet to take a point from the fixture.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Libertadores, Mirassol sit first while Always Ready are fourth, meaning the hosts must close a significant gap on the group leaders with this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Always Ready vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: