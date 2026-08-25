Texas Longhorns 2026 NCAA college football watch guide: Schedule, channels and live streams

Upcoming Texas Longhorns TV schedule

How to watch and live stream the Southeastern Conference

With the Texas Longhorns now officially in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), their media rights have shifted completely. The Longhorn Network is no longer the home for Texas games. Instead, you will need to navigate the SEC’s exclusive partnership with ESPN.

Here is exactly where to find the Longhorns this season and the best ways to set up your TV for game day.

READ MORE: Watch and live stream SECN

The conference's marquee matchup each week, as well as the Championship Game, will air on ABC which is the new premier broadcast home for the SEC. Alongside ABC, the main ESPN channel, as well as ESPN2 and ESPNU will also carry a large slate of games every week.

Lastly, the 24/7 channel SEC Network (SECN) will televise hundreds of games including early-season football matchups and comprehensive basketball coverage.

Best live TV streaming services

If you have cut the cord and need a comprehensive live TV streaming service to replicate the cable experience, you will want one that carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and the SEC Network.

For die-hard fans, Fubo stands out as a heavily sports-focused choice; its base plans carry every major broadcast network, including ABC, and the SEC Network, packed with over 200 channels and excellent features for college football Saturdays like unlimited Cloud DVR and a Multiview option to watch multiple games at once.

YouTube TV is another strong option, widely considered the best overall interface for sports fans with its intuitive multi-view option and unlimited cloud DVR, seamlessly bundling all the essential broadcast channels, ESPN, and the SEC Network into one straightforward package.

For those who prefer a familiar, traditional cable interface, DirecTV Stream reliably secures every channel you need for Texas game days if you upgrade to their "Choice" package. Alternatively, Sling TV offers a popular budget option. It requires you to choose their Orange package and add the "Sports Extra" add-on to get both ESPN and the SEC Network. It is also important to note that Sling does not carry local ABC affiliates in all markets, which is critical for watching the biggest Texas games.

When it comes to streaming, platforms like SEC Network+ and ESPN+ play a significant role under the SEC's media deal, particularly for non-revenue sports and early-season games. SEC Network+ (SECN+) is a complementary digital channel broadcasting hundreds of additional live events.

While it is accessible through the ESPN App, you cannot subscribe to it directly; instead, you must log in with credentials from a pay TV provider, such as cable, YouTube TV, or Fubo, that includes the SEC Network. On the other hand, ESPN+ requires a standalone subscription, as a cable provider login does not grant you access. While most major football games are broadcast on linear TV, ESPN+ may still carry select exclusive matchups and non-conference games.