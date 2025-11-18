Where to watch SEC Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the SEC Network channel?

Dedicated to the coverage of collegiate sports sanctioned by the Southeastern Conference (SEC), SECN is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. It holds the rights to live and record events of the region. Through SEC Network+, its content can also be accessed through ESPN Unlimited and ESPN.com

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the SEC Network channel through five-day free trials with any Fubo and most of DirecTV's plans.

How much does it cost?

SEC Network is available on almost all packages of major streaming services.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming SEC Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

