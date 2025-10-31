Where to watch the ESPNU channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the ESPNU channel?

The ESPNU channel is a dedicated 24/7 channel to college sports and athletics. Owned by ESPN Inc., it broadcasts a wide range of live games and events, studio-based programming, documentaries and other related content focusing on basketball, baseball, football and lacrosse.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the ESPNU channel for free through most of Fubo's or DirecTV's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the ESPNU channel below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ESPNU channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

