Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Predictions: History could be repeated

Our expert shares his predictions for this Bundesliga game. A draw is the most likely outcome, given the history between Union Berlin and Schalke 04.

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Betting Predictions

BTTS - Yes @ -204 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Edin Dzeko @ +155 with BetMGM

1x2 - Tie @ +250 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals to flow both ways

Both sides have shown defensive vulnerabilities in their opening two league games. It’s a miracle that Schalke didn’t concede against Bayern, despite the champions having an xG (expected goals) of 1.94 from 15 shots. However, the visitors did concede three goals in their opening date with Augsburg.

Union Berlin shipped four goals away to Bayer Leverkusen this past weekend to share the most goals conceded stat with three other teams. While they leak an average of 3.5 goals per 90, they’ve scored three goals across their two league games. Last season, 12 of the hosts’ 17 home games saw both teams score (71%), which was joint-third behind Köln and Freiburg.

Taking Berlin’s friendlies into account, they’ve seen both teams score in eight of their last nine matches in all competitions. Additionally, five of the previous seven head-to-heads saw both teams record at least one goal. As a result, the same is expected on Friday night at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ -204 with BetMGM

Backing the veteran to score

Interestingly, Schalke are yet to open their Bundesliga account for goals after two games played. The Royal Blues will be desperate to get onto the scoresheet in this one, and they are certainly capable of doing that. Schalke scored five goals in total in their DFB-Pokal match at the end of August.

Muslic’s men scored three goals within the space of nine minutes to progress to the next round after a nervy 2-2 finish in regulation time. The man for the big occasion was Edin Dzeko. The forward scored a brace and recorded an assist, despite coming off the bench to play just 56 minutes.

As a 40-year-old, it’s easy to see why Muslic is hesitant to play Dzeko from the start. He may continue to sit on the bench as he did against Bayern. However, if Schalke need a goal, he could be the player they turn to. He contributed six goals and three assists in 11 league appearances last season.

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Edin Dzeko @ +155 with BetMGM

Another stalemate on the cards

Both teams are still searching for their first three points of the season. Neither team comes into this fixture in particularly strong form, making the outcome somewhat difficult to call. Being at home doesn’t guarantee Berlin a win, especially since they lost five and won five of their 17 Bundesliga matches here last season.

With seven draws being the more popular outcome at home last term, Friday’s contest could follow a similar pattern. Both teams have lost one and drawn one this term, which makes for an intriguing battle for maximum points. Still, it’s worth looking at the history of the fixture.

The last time these teams met at this venue, the game finished goalless. That draw was the fourth stalemate across the previous five head-to-heads. Only once has there been a winner in that run, but considering where both teams are in terms of form, another deadlock may be on the cards.

Union Berlin vs Schalke 04 Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Tie @ +250 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Schalke 04

Union Berlin 1-1 Schalke 04 Goalscorers prediction: Union Berlin: Emmanuel Latte Lath - Schalke: Edin Dzeko

Last season was topsy-turvy for Union Berlin, who started the campaign under Steffen Baumgart. However, he was relieved of his duties in April this year, causing the hierarchy to opt for Marie-Louise Eta as his replacement. Her spell in charge lasted just five league matches, producing two wins and two defeats.

In the summer, Mauro Lustrinelli joined Berlin from Swiss first-tier club FC Thun. He hasn’t made a perfect start, as the Iron Ones are yet to win a Bundesliga match from their two fixtures. On a positive note, they did win their DFB-Pokal game, which likely gives Lustrinelli more time to settle in.

Schalke were promoted from the Bundesliga 2 as the winners of the division under the guidance of Miron Muslic. The Austrian has been trusted to continue leading Schalke in the German top tier, and he also oversaw a victory in the DFB-Pokal. He must be encouraged by his side’s defensive resilience last weekend.

The Miners held the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, to a goalless draw, despite having just 17% of the ball. The five saves that Loris Karius made in the match largely helped Schalke to their first point of the league season. The visitors hope to build on that as they try to find their rhythm in the Bundesliga after a three-year absence.

Probable lineups for Union Berlin vs Schalke 04

Union Berlin expected lineup: Ronnow, Juranovic, Van Den Bosch, Uduokhai, Rothe, Kemlein, Aebischer, Burcu, Khedira, Ljubicic, Latte Lath

Schalke 04 expected lineup: Karius, T. Becker, Katic, Kurucay, V. Becker, Elbimbe, El Faouzi, Tanaka, Aouchiche, Ljubicic, Sylla