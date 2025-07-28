How to watch today’s San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates head west to Oracle Park on Monday, where they’ll open a series against the San Francisco Giants. Mitch Keller gets the call for Pittsburgh, while highly touted left-hander Carson Whisenhunt will make his MLB debut for the Giants.

At 44-62, the Pirates have showcased flashes of brilliance thanks to their crop of electric young talent, but growing pains and a lack of depth have made 2025 another rebuilding year in the Steel City. Still, with players like Oneil Cruz continuing to evolve, there are pieces in place to get excited about, even if the wins haven’t followed just yet.

San Francisco, on the other hand, sits at 54-51 and remains firmly in the playoff mix. The Giants have been something of a rollercoaster this season, veering from red-hot to ice-cold stretches, but they’re still chasing October with confidence. To get there, however, they'll need to buckle down and find some much-needed consistency.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV channel: NBCS-BA, and SportsNet PT

NBCS-BA, and SportsNet PT Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

San Francisco Giants will take on Pittsburgh Pirates in a highly anticipated MLB game on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 9:45 pm ET/ 6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date Monday, July 28, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET/ 6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news

San Francisco Giants team news

Rafael Devers has been the Giants’ offensive catalyst, leading the club with 19 home runs and 73 RBIs. His long-ball total ranks 27th across MLB, while his run production places him 10th, firmly among the league’s most dangerous bats. Jung Hoo Lee, in his first MLB season, has added extra-base speed to the lineup with 22 doubles and a league-high eight triples, though his overall power numbers remain modest.

Willy Adames has endured some streaky stretches at the plate but is coming into this matchup with a three-game hitting streak. He’s slashing .233 with 15 home runs and 50 walks, and he’s been productive of late, batting .294 over his last five outings. Meanwhile, Heliot Ramos continues to be a steady contributor, pacing the team with a .268 batting average.

All eyes Monday will be on Whisenhunt, the Giants’ top pitching prospect and a second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2022. The 24-year-old southpaw has been solid at Triple-A Sacramento, posting an 8-5 record with a 4.42 ERA over 97.2 innings in 18 starts. The Giants are hoping he can provide a spark in what could be a critical stretch run.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

As for Pittsburgh, Mitch Keller will toe the rubber in Monday’s opener. The 29-year-old righty is just 4-10 on the year, but his 3.53 ERA and tidy 1.16 WHIP suggest he’s pitched much better than his record indicates. He’s been especially sharp away from home, going 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in eight road starts.

Oneil Cruz continues to lead the Bucs at the plate, launching a team-high 17 home runs, good for 47th in the majors. Bryan Reynolds has done the heavy lifting in the RBI column, driving in 51 runs despite modest power numbers. Andrew McCutchen, still going strong at age 38, has chipped in with nine homers and a .248 average, while Ke’Bryan Hayes is batting .238 with 10 doubles and two home runs.

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

Date San Francisco Giants Pittsburgh Pirates 28/07/2025 Carson Whisenhunt Mitch Keller 29/07/2025 Justin Verlander Bailey Falter 30/07/2025 Logan Webb Mike Burrows

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 23.05.24 MLB Pittsburgh Pirates San Francisco Giants 6 - 7 23.05.24 MLB Pittsburgh Pirates San Francisco Giants 5 - 9 22.05.24 MLB Pittsburgh Pirates San Francisco Giants 7 - 6 29.04.24 MLB San Francisco Giants Pittsburgh Pirates 3 - 2 28.04.24 MLB San Francisco Giants Pittsburgh Pirates 3 - 4

