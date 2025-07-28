How to watch today’s San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

The Pittsburgh Pirates head west to Oracle Park on Monday, where they’ll open a series against the San Francisco Giants. Mitch Keller gets the call for Pittsburgh, while highly touted left-hander Carson Whisenhunt will make his MLB debut for the Giants.
At 44-62, the Pirates have showcased flashes of brilliance thanks to their crop of electric young talent, but growing pains and a lack of depth have made 2025 another rebuilding year in the Steel City. Still, with players like Oneil Cruz continuing to evolve, there are pieces in place to get excited about, even if the wins haven’t followed just yet.
San Francisco, on the other hand, sits at 54-51 and remains firmly in the playoff mix. The Giants have been something of a rollercoaster this season, veering from red-hot to ice-cold stretches, but they’re still chasing October with confidence. To get there, however, they'll need to buckle down and find some much-needed consistency.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV channel: NBCS-BA, and SportsNet PT
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time
San Francisco Giants will take on Pittsburgh Pirates in a highly anticipated MLB game on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 9:45 pm ET/ 6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.
|Date
|Monday, July 28, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|9:45 pm ET/ 6:45 pm PT
|Venue
|Oracle Park
|Location
|San Francisco, California
San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news
San Francisco Giants team news
Rafael Devers has been the Giants’ offensive catalyst, leading the club with 19 home runs and 73 RBIs. His long-ball total ranks 27th across MLB, while his run production places him 10th, firmly among the league’s most dangerous bats. Jung Hoo Lee, in his first MLB season, has added extra-base speed to the lineup with 22 doubles and a league-high eight triples, though his overall power numbers remain modest.
Willy Adames has endured some streaky stretches at the plate but is coming into this matchup with a three-game hitting streak. He’s slashing .233 with 15 home runs and 50 walks, and he’s been productive of late, batting .294 over his last five outings. Meanwhile, Heliot Ramos continues to be a steady contributor, pacing the team with a .268 batting average.
All eyes Monday will be on Whisenhunt, the Giants’ top pitching prospect and a second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2022. The 24-year-old southpaw has been solid at Triple-A Sacramento, posting an 8-5 record with a 4.42 ERA over 97.2 innings in 18 starts. The Giants are hoping he can provide a spark in what could be a critical stretch run.
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
As for Pittsburgh, Mitch Keller will toe the rubber in Monday’s opener. The 29-year-old righty is just 4-10 on the year, but his 3.53 ERA and tidy 1.16 WHIP suggest he’s pitched much better than his record indicates. He’s been especially sharp away from home, going 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in eight road starts.
Oneil Cruz continues to lead the Bucs at the plate, launching a team-high 17 home runs, good for 47th in the majors. Bryan Reynolds has done the heavy lifting in the RBI column, driving in 51 runs despite modest power numbers. Andrew McCutchen, still going strong at age 38, has chipped in with nine homers and a .248 average, while Ke’Bryan Hayes is batting .238 with 10 doubles and two home runs.
San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers
|Date
|San Francisco Giants
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|28/07/2025
|Carson Whisenhunt
|Mitch Keller
|29/07/2025
|Justin Verlander
|Bailey Falter
|30/07/2025
|Logan Webb
|Mike Burrows
San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|23.05.24
|MLB
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|San Francisco Giants
|6 - 7
|23.05.24
|MLB
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|San Francisco Giants
|5 - 9
|22.05.24
|MLB
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|San Francisco Giants
|7 - 6
|29.04.24
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|3 - 2
|28.04.24
|MLB
|San Francisco Giants
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|3 - 4