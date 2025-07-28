+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Mets v San Francisco GiantsGetty Images Sport
Stream the game live on Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today’s San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Editors' pick

Fubo

Carries ESPN, MLBN, FOX and FS1 as well as also hosting MLB.tv for comprehensive MLB coverage. Offers extensive RSN coverage for MLB sides.

DVR Cloud capabilities: Unlimited | Sim. streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Read More

The Pittsburgh Pirates head west to Oracle Park on Monday, where they’ll open a series against the San Francisco Giants. Mitch Keller gets the call for Pittsburgh, while highly touted left-hander Carson Whisenhunt will make his MLB debut for the Giants.

At 44-62, the Pirates have showcased flashes of brilliance thanks to their crop of electric young talent, but growing pains and a lack of depth have made 2025 another rebuilding year in the Steel City. Still, with players like Oneil Cruz continuing to evolve, there are pieces in place to get excited about, even if the wins haven’t followed just yet.

San Francisco, on the other hand, sits at 54-51 and remains firmly in the playoff mix. The Giants have been something of a rollercoaster this season, veering from red-hot to ice-cold stretches, but they’re still chasing October with confidence. To get there, however, they'll need to buckle down and find some much-needed consistency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV channel: NBCS-BA, and SportsNet PT
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a Fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansFanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsFanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersFanDuel Sports Network SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

San Francisco Giants will take on Pittsburgh Pirates in a highly anticipated MLB game on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 9:45 pm ET/ 6:45 pm PT, at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

DateMonday, July 28, 2025
First-Pitch Time9:45 pm ET/ 6:45 pm PT
VenueOracle Park
LocationSan Francisco, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news

San Francisco Giants team news

Rafael Devers has been the Giants’ offensive catalyst, leading the club with 19 home runs and 73 RBIs. His long-ball total ranks 27th across MLB, while his run production places him 10th, firmly among the league’s most dangerous bats. Jung Hoo Lee, in his first MLB season, has added extra-base speed to the lineup with 22 doubles and a league-high eight triples, though his overall power numbers remain modest.

Willy Adames has endured some streaky stretches at the plate but is coming into this matchup with a three-game hitting streak. He’s slashing .233 with 15 home runs and 50 walks, and he’s been productive of late, batting .294 over his last five outings. Meanwhile, Heliot Ramos continues to be a steady contributor, pacing the team with a .268 batting average.

All eyes Monday will be on Whisenhunt, the Giants’ top pitching prospect and a second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2022. The 24-year-old southpaw has been solid at Triple-A Sacramento, posting an 8-5 record with a 4.42 ERA over 97.2 innings in 18 starts. The Giants are hoping he can provide a spark in what could be a critical stretch run.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

As for Pittsburgh, Mitch Keller will toe the rubber in Monday’s opener. The 29-year-old righty is just 4-10 on the year, but his 3.53 ERA and tidy 1.16 WHIP suggest he’s pitched much better than his record indicates. He’s been especially sharp away from home, going 1-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in eight road starts.

Oneil Cruz continues to lead the Bucs at the plate, launching a team-high 17 home runs, good for 47th in the majors. Bryan Reynolds has done the heavy lifting in the RBI column, driving in 51 runs despite modest power numbers. Andrew McCutchen, still going strong at age 38, has chipped in with nine homers and a .248 average, while Ke’Bryan Hayes is batting .238 with 10 doubles and two home runs.

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

DateSan Francisco Giants Pittsburgh Pirates
28/07/2025Carson WhisenhuntMitch Keller
29/07/2025Justin VerlanderBailey Falter
30/07/2025Logan WebbMike Burrows

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
23.05.24MLBPittsburgh PiratesSan Francisco Giants6 - 7
23.05.24MLBPittsburgh PiratesSan Francisco Giants5 - 9
22.05.24MLBPittsburgh PiratesSan Francisco Giants7 - 6
29.04.24MLBSan Francisco GiantsPittsburgh Pirates3 - 2
28.04.24MLBSan Francisco GiantsPittsburgh Pirates3 - 4

More MLB news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Nationally broadcast MLB games are split up across ESPN, ESPN1, ABC and FOX.

However, home coverage of MLB games can also be found on your local Regional Sports Network. Out-of-market games are also available via MLB.tv

Streaming platforms such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer a comprehensive array of both national and regional channels, while also offering fans access to channels like the MLB Network.

READ MORE: Regional Sports Networks: Full Channel list for your local team

MLB.tv is a subscription service dedicated to MLB fans. They offer out-of-market access to live games.

Local, in-market games are blacked out.

Regional Sports Networks are local TV networks. They are relevant to MLB fans for the fact that they show the vast majority of a team's regular season games.

Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are available on many streaming service platforms.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are notable for their extensive offering of RSNs.

Not quite. Fubo broadcast an extensive amount of MLB games throughout the regular season and play-offs. However, with no access to neither TBS nor a small number of Regional Sports Networks across the league, you may miss the occasional match.

READ MORE: Fubo Channels List Guide: What channels do you get on fubo?

Yes. Most cable and satellite companies over a good range of national channels, as well, of course, access to you local Regional Sports Network.

Your best option for watching games while out-of-market is MLB.tv

MLB games can be streamed for free using a 5 day trial, available through both Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

READ MORE: Fubo review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials, and more