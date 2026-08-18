Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Texas A&M v TexasGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

NCAAF college football on TV today: Upcoming schedule, TV channels, streaming & key matchups

TV Guide & Streaming

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every NCAAF game broadcast live

Upcoming NCAAF fixtures on TV schedule

Texas Christian Horned Frogs vs North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN

Watch live on

ESPN
ESPN Unlimited
USC Trojans vs San Jose State Spartans
Peacock

Watch live on

Peacock
NBC
Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina State Wolfpack
ESPN

Watch live on

ESPN
ESPN Unlimited
North Dakota State Bison vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks
CBS Sports Network
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Sacramento State Hornets
ESPN Select

Watch live on

ESPN Select
ESPN Unlimited
Florida State Seminoles vs New Mexico State Aggies
ESPN Unlimited

Watch live on

ESPN Unlimited
CW
Stanford Cardinal vs Hawaii Warriors
ESPN Unlimited

Watch live on

ESPN Unlimited
ACC Network
UNLV Rebels vs Memphis Tigers
FOX

Watch live on

FOX
Fox One

How to watch and live stream NCAAF games live

Watching college football this season requires navigating a mix of major broadcast networks - like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC - and dedicated cable channels such as the ESPN family, FS1, and conference-specific networks like the Big Ten and SEC Networks. While standalone apps like Peacock, Paramount+, and ESPN+ hold exclusive rights to certain games, fans looking to easily flip between multiple matchups on a busy Saturday often prefer a more comprehensive live TV streaming bundle.

Most Complete Lineup
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.

Free five day trial available.

Monthly from$89.99
Most Budget-Friendly
Sling logo

Sling TV

Sling TV delivers the lowest entry price for college football, allowing you to secure core channels like ESPN, FS1, and key conference networks without paying for a bloated channel package. It is the most flexible, cost-effective choice for fans looking to watch big matchups on a strict budget.

Flexible passes available.

Monthly from$45.99
Ultimate Multi-View Streaming
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Built specifically for die-hard sports fans, Fubo lets you stream up to four live games simultaneously on compatible devices so you never miss a Saturday kickoff. It includes essential college sports channels in its base plans alongside 4K broadcast options for major games.

Free five day trial available.

Monthly from$73.99
Most Complete Lineup
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.

Free five day trial available.

Monthly from$89.99
Most Budget-Friendly
Sling logo

Sling TV

Sling TV delivers the lowest entry price for college football, allowing you to secure core channels like ESPN, FS1, and key conference networks without paying for a bloated channel package. It is the most flexible, cost-effective choice for fans looking to watch big matchups on a strict budget.

Flexible passes available.

Monthly from$45.99
Ultimate Multi-View Streaming
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Built specifically for die-hard sports fans, Fubo lets you stream up to four live games simultaneously on compatible devices so you never miss a Saturday kickoff. It includes essential college sports channels in its base plans alongside 4K broadcast options for major games.

Free five day trial available.

Monthly from$73.99
Most Complete Lineup
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.

Free five day trial available.

Monthly from$89.99

For cord-cutters seeking to replicate a traditional cable experience, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV are your best bets. Fubo heavily caters to sports fans by offering up to 200 channels, 10 simultaneous at-home streams, and essential conference channels included directly in its base packages. DirecTV Stream provides one of the most robust and complete channel lineups on the market, offering extensive regional sports network access on its higher tiers alongside base entertainment packages starting at $89.99 per month. Finally, Sling TV remains the most budget-friendly option. Because Sling Orange ($45.99/mo) covers the ESPN family and Sling Blue ($50.99/mo) covers FOX and FS1, die-hard fans will likely need to combine both plans and purchase a sports add-on to secure a complete college football weekend.

If you would like to try out one of these comprehensive streaming bundles without any up front cost, Fubo and DirecTV Stream both offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream NCAA college football for FREE today!Start trial

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google