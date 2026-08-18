NCAAF college football on TV today: Upcoming schedule, TV channels, streaming & key matchups

Upcoming NCAAF fixtures on TV schedule

How to watch and live stream NCAAF games live

Watching college football this season requires navigating a mix of major broadcast networks - like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC - and dedicated cable channels such as the ESPN family, FS1, and conference-specific networks like the Big Ten and SEC Networks. While standalone apps like Peacock, Paramount+, and ESPN+ hold exclusive rights to certain games, fans looking to easily flip between multiple matchups on a busy Saturday often prefer a more comprehensive live TV streaming bundle.

For cord-cutters seeking to replicate a traditional cable experience, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV are your best bets. Fubo heavily caters to sports fans by offering up to 200 channels, 10 simultaneous at-home streams, and essential conference channels included directly in its base packages. DirecTV Stream provides one of the most robust and complete channel lineups on the market, offering extensive regional sports network access on its higher tiers alongside base entertainment packages starting at $89.99 per month. Finally, Sling TV remains the most budget-friendly option. Because Sling Orange ($45.99/mo) covers the ESPN family and Sling Blue ($50.99/mo) covers FOX and FS1, die-hard fans will likely need to combine both plans and purchase a sports add-on to secure a complete college football weekend.

If you would like to try out one of these comprehensive streaming bundles without any up front cost, Fubo and DirecTV Stream both offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.