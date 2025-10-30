Where to watch CBS Sports Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the CBS Sports Network channel?

Owned by Paramount Skydance Corporation, CBS Sports Network is a 24-hours-a-day sports centric channel that covers college and professional sports, with a variety of live sporting events, highlights, news and analysis.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the CBS Sports Network channel for free through any of Fubo's plans and via DirecTV's Ultimate plan, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer CBS Sports Network below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming CBS Sports Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

