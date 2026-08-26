Michigan Wolverines 2026 NCAA college football watch guide: Schedule, channels and live streams

Upcoming Michigan Wolverines TV schedule

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How to watch and live stream Michigan Wolverines

Watching the Michigan Wolverines college football team requires navigating the Big Ten Conference's media rights deal, which spreads games across several major broadcast networks.

To catch the Wolverines this season, you will primarily be tuning into FOX, CBS, NBC, and the Big Ten Network (BTN). FOX frequently hosts the biggest matchups of the year, including the marquee Big Noon Kickoff broadcasts. CBS typically airs the afternoon showcase games, while NBC broadcasts the Big Ten Saturday Night primetime matchups. The Big Ten Network carries standard conference games and early-season matchups.

While ABC and ESPN no longer hold standard regular-season Big Ten rights, you may still need them for the College Football Playoff, major bowl games, or occasional non-conference away matchups.

Best live TV streaming service to watch Michigan Wolverines

If you have cut the cord and need a comprehensive live TV streaming service to replicate the cable experience, you will want one that carries FOX, CBS, NBC, and the Big Ten Network.

Fubo stands out as the ultimate choice for die-hard Michigan fans. Its heavily sports-focused plans not only carry every major broadcast network and the Big Ten Network, but they also come loaded with excellent features for college football Saturdays, including unlimited Cloud DVR and an elite Multiview option that lets you watch multiple games at once.

While Fubo is the premium sports pick, YouTube TV remains a solid alternative with a reliable interface. DirecTV Stream also secures the channels you need. Conversely, Sling TV is a popular budget option but a risky choice for Wolverines fans, as it completely lacks CBS and does not carry local NBC or FOX stations in many markets.

Recent television contracts have also introduced a streaming-exclusive element to Big Ten sports that fans must be aware of. NBC's streaming service, Peacock, is especially important because it not only simulcasts all Big Ten games shown on NBC but also holds exclusive rights to a handful of conference games every season. If the Wolverines are scheduled for one of these exclusive streaming windows, the game will not be available on regular television at all. Similarly, CBS airs major afternoon games, and their streaming service, Paramount+, simulcasts all of these local CBS broadcasts, offering an alternative way to catch those matchups without a full live TV package.

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Finally, because Michigan is one of the biggest draws in college sports, many of their marquee games, including the annual rivalry game against Ohio State, are placed on major broadcast television. If you live in an area with decent reception, purchasing a one-time digital HD antenna will allow you to watch games broadcast on FOX, CBS, and NBC over-the-air in crystal clear high definition for free. While an antenna will not help you with games exclusive to Peacock or the Big Ten Network, it provides a great, low-cost foundation for watching the Wolverines on game day.