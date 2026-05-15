South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





South Africa 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch South Africa’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group A matches against Mexico (June 11), Czechia (June 18), and South Korea (June 24) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch South Africa’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group A matches against Mexico (June 11), Czechia (June 18), and South Korea (June 24). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/11 Mexico FOX 06/18 Czechia FOX 06/24 South Korea FOX

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch South Africa’s Group A fixtures against against Mexico (June 11), Czechia (June 18), and South Korea (June 24) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in South Africa?

In South Africa, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by SuperSport and the public broadcaster SABC. In a significant shift for the region, SuperSport has announced that all 104 matches will be available across every DStv tier, from the entry-level Access package to Premium, ensuring the tournament is more accessible than ever before.

For full coverage of the expanded 48-team competition, SuperSport will air every game live with expert analysis and localized commentary in several languages. This ensures followers of Bafana Bafana can watch every match of their Group A campaign against Mexico, the Czechia, and South Korea in high definition. Additionally, the SABC has secured the rights to broadcast selected matches free-to-air on SABC 3, including all fixtures featuring the South African national team.

For viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online, every game is accessible through the DStv Stream app or the SportyTV platform, which recently secured exclusive streaming rights in the country. These digital services offer a flexible viewing experience, allowing fans in South Africa to follow the progress of their team and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.